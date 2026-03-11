LSU Football Emerging as Contender Alongside Ohio State Buckeyes for Top Louisiana RB

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are squarely in the race for Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High four-star running back Jayden Miles with contenders emerging in his recruitment process.

Once Kiffin arrived in the Bayou State, there was a primary focus on locking down the top prospects in Louisiana with Miles atop the list of prospects on the coaching staff's radar.

"The high schools here, it's been great going to them and receiving the feedback. I've always enjoyed, over time, coming here and recruiting. I used to always say it's like: They love football. Everybody says they love football but the high school coaches here and the people in school, they love football," Kiffin said.

"They love coaching football. They love coaching the kids. They genuinely care about the kids. Something that's kind of gotten lost a little bit. I'd love to sign a lot of Louisiana kids.

Miles checks in as the No. 2 rated running back in Louisiana with the hometown program emerging as a serious threat in his recruitment amid a pivotal offseason in his process.

Courtesy of Jayden Miles on Instagram.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Houston Cougars, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Oklahoma Sooners, among several others, as he evaluates the contenders in his recruitment.

But the Bayou Bengals have emerged in the group of schools to watch as finalists, according to multiple reports.

The LSU Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida State Seminoles, Auburn Tigers, and Texas Tech Red Raiders are firmly in the mix for the Louisiana standout.

Predictions are rolling in with Rivals Sam Spiegelman logging his pick for the LSU Tigers to ultimately win out for Miles' commitment.

Miles attends Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High right down the road from LSU's campus where it's provided the program an upper-hand in their pursuit - hosting him on multiple occasions.

Now, all eyes are on his recruitment this offseason with the LSU Tigers emerging as contenders in his recruitment amid a pivotal stretch in his process.

