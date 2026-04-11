LSU Football Emerging as Contender for Coveted Georgia Bulldogs Wide Receiver Target

Ridgeland (S.C.) Bluffton four-star wide receiver Amare Patterson has locked in an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as contenders continue emerging for the South Carolina pass-catcher.

Patterson has surged up the recruiting rankings as of late where he now checks in as a Top-35 rated wide receiver in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

But contenders are quickly emerging for the talented pass-catcher amid a pivotal offseason. That includes the Georgia Bulldogs amid an aggressive pursuit from Kirby Smart and Co.

“Coach Coley has been coming hard,” Patterson told Rivals. “He was in to see me on Wednesday, and I like him a lot. He’s telling me that if I want to get developed as a man and an athlete, then Georgia is the place to be. The staff, the atmosphere and their development really stand out. They’re up there for me.”

But the LSU Tigers aren't backing down from the competition here after extending a scholarship to Patterson this offseason - now surging in his process.

Kiffin and Co. will host Patterson on April 18 where he will make his way to town across Week 4 of Spring Camp in Baton Rouge.

Along with a visit to LSU next weekend, Patterson has also locked in return trips to see the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Georgia Bulldogs, he revealed via social media.

The Florida Gators will also be a program to watch for the South Carolina pass-catcher as his recruitment heats up this offseason.

Patterson will be in Gainesville during the weekend of June 11 for a multi-day stay as the Gators get a crack at the talented wideout with SEC schools salivating over the potential he attains. Florida holds the lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Patterson will be in Gainesville during the weekend of June 11 for a multi-day stay as the Gators get a crack at the talented wideout with SEC schools salivating over the potential he attains. Florida holds the lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

“The old staff was on me hard, and the new staff has jumped in the same way,” Patterson said. “They are on me heavy.

"They’re telling me I’m the guy for them and that they want me. I talk to Coach Davis, Coach McKnight and some other coaches — they’re definitely up there for me.”

Now, all eyes are on Patterson and his recruitment with the LSU Tigers looking to build momentum next weekend on an unofficial visit to town.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Linebacker Breaks Down Decision to Follow Lane Kiffin From Ole Miss

LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

Join the Community: