LSU Football Enters Race for Nebraska Cornhuskers, Penn State Nittany Lions Target
Downington (Penn.) four-star edge rusher Abraham Sesay continues his rise as one of the top defensive prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs entering the race.
Sesay, a Top-10 edge rusher in America, has hauled in offers from the likes of the Penn State Nittany Lions, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Alabama Crimson Tide, USC Trojans, and Ole Miss Rebels, among several others.
Now, the LSU Tigers have entered the race for the 6-foot-4, 210-pounder out of Pennsylvania with Brian Kelly and Co. making the call this week for the highly-touted defender.
No. 10 LSU has been in search of defensive weapons in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Sesay emerging as the latest target on the program's radar.
Fast forward to this week and the Bayou Bengals pulled the trigger for the coveted Penn State Nittan Lions target.
For the Tigers, the program has pieced together an impressive haul across the defensive line in the 2026 Recruiting Class with the shift now moving towards the 2027 cycle.
The EDGE to Know: Trenton Henderson
Pine Forest (Fla.) five-star edge rusher Trenton Henderson continues his rise as one of the top prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle across his senior campaign.
The highly-touted recruit revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers on July 2 with the program beating out the Florida Gators down the stretch.
Henderson, the No. 4 rated edge rusher in America, comes in as the top-ranked EDGE in the Sunshine State with offers from the Michigan Wolverines, Texas Longhorns, Alabama Crimson Tide, and USC Trojans on the table/
But it's the Bayou Bengals that ultimately secured the pledge with Henderson not looking back since.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder out of the Sunshine State has seen a meteoric rise up the recruiting rankings with Henderson coming in as the No. 1 EDGE in Florida and the No. 5 overall prospect in the state, according to Rivals.
After coming off of a big-time junior season where Henderson logged 58 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery, the elite defender saw his ranking continue skyrocketing.
Now, he's "locked in" with the LSU Tigers, he told 247Sports, with the program looking to secure his signature during December's Early Signing Period.
