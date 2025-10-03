LSU Football Enters Race for Ohio State Buckeyes, Nebraska Cornhuskers EDGE Target
Cumming (Ga.) North Forsyth four-star edge rusher Adriel Rojas continues his rise as one of the top defensive weapons in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with an offer sheet to back it up.
The Peach State product has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, and Ole Miss Rebels, among others, across his prep career.
Now, add the LSU Tigers to the deep list of offers for the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder with multiple SEC programs entering the race for Rojas this fall.
Across his sophomore season, Rojas wrapped up the year with with 38 tackles, five tackles for loss, 9 quarterback hurries, 6 sacks and 1 interception, according to MaxPreps.
Fast forward to his junior campaign in 2025 and Rojas is already off to a hot start where he's beginning to put national powerhouses on notice.
The LSU Tigers have been tied to multiple prized prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a signficant focus on Louisiana.
New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal has emerged as one of the top prospects in America as he navigates his junior campaign this fall with the LSU Tigers in pursuit.
The No. 2 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, Royal has the "Who's Who" of college football battling for his services with offers from the likes of LSU, Georgia, Texas, Ole Miss, Oregon, and Miami, among others.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has taken a trio of visits this season with the LSU Tigers hosting Royal on Sept. 13 priot to a weekend stay in the Sunshine State after checking out the Miami Hurricanes.
“The thing that fires me up is LSU is always knowing they produce good wide receivers so it’s a blessing to be wanted to be a part of that legacy,” Royal told Rivals.
“The thing that makes them a potential fit is the way the love to take 1-on-1 with their receivers.”
As the fall continues, the LSU Tigers continue working the phone lines to extend offers to prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a focus on next year's class.
