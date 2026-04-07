LSU Football Enters Recruiting Battle With Oregon Ducks, Ohio State for Elite Athlete

Collierville (Tenn.) four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr. has narrowed his focus to 10 schools with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers among the top contenders for the elite two-way prospect.

Walden checks in as the No. 3 rated athlete in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast fighting for his commitment amid a pivotal offseason in his process.

The 6-foot-2, 165-pounder out of Tennessee has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, Missouri Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Oregon Ducks, among several others, across his time at the high school level.

But contenders are emerging for the prospect evaluators are salivating over amid a meteoric rise this offseason.

"Talented perimeter playmaker that has opinions split on where the ceiling is highest: wide receiver or defensive back. Checks box after box with his long frame, track speed, NFL bloodlines and monster three-phase production. Pairs impressive instincts with excellent short-area quickness and high-end ball skills ... on both sides of the ball," 247Sports wrote.

"Tightly-wound and ready to pounce as a defender, which leads to plays in coverage (totaled 24 pass breakups across sophomore and junior seasons). Can get vertical and run underneath deep shots on offense, but also turn short passes into chunk plays with his vision, agility and acceleration. Must improve play strength and physicality in the coming years to reach full potential, but has a chance to be an impact player on either side of the ball for a College Football Playoff contender."

Now, the LSU Tigers sit in Walden's Top-10 alongside the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, Clemson Tigers, Missouri Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Tennessee Volunteers, Auburn Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

NEWS: Four-Star WR Tae Walden Jr. is down to 10 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 175 WR from Memphis, TN is ranked as a Top 5 Recruit in Tennessee (per Rivals)



Where Should He Go? ⬇️https://t.co/Q2ykZASmRT pic.twitter.com/YLBwi2ObDP — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 7, 2026

It's a strong list of schools for the dynamic prospect that has programs recruiting him as both a wide receiver and defensive back with his versatility on full display as a junior in 2025.

Walden emerged as a national recruit after a strong sophomore campaign where he logged 15 catches for 307 yards and 4 touchdowns on offense - while adding 7 tackles, 7 pass breakups and 2 interceptions on defense as a two-way weapon.

Then, his recruitment exploded after a strong junior campaign with the likes of the LSU Tigers and other SEC schools dishing out offers across the last handful of months.

Now, Kiffin and Co. remain alive in the Walden sweepstakes with the talented two-way prospect revealing his final 10 schools on Monday with the LSU Tigers making the cut.

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