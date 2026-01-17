LSU Football Expected to Target Starting SEC Wide Receiver in Transfer Portal

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have reloaded the wide receiver room in Baton Rouge this offseason via the NCAA Transfer Portal with nine signees to this point.

Once Kiffin arrived in the Bayou State, the receiver room saw significant movement with only one returning player from LSU's 2025 roster returning after double-digit departures.

LSU has brought in four Top-50 wide receivers in the Transfer Portal, according to 247Sports, headlined by Florida's Eugene Wilson, Kansas State's Jayce Brown, and Ole Miss' Winston Watkins, among others.

But Kiffin and Co. may not be done yet in the NCAA Transfer Portal market despite nine wideouts signing to this program already.

LSU may look to target Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Cayden Lee after the starting pass-catcher revealed intentions of hitting the Transfer Portal at the buzzer prior to Friday's 11:59 p.m. CT deadline to enter.

Lee has served as a valuable weapon for the Rebels' offense across the last two seasons where he's totaled over 1,500 yards on 101 receptions with a handful of touchdowns.

Ole Miss wide receiver Cayden Lee is in fact entering the transfer portal, a source tells @CBSSports.



Has posted totals of 101 catches, 1,509 yards and five touchdowns the last two seasons. https://t.co/hQJiBFHTbT pic.twitter.com/jzCi6U6MER — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 17, 2026

The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder out of the Peach State signed with the Ole Miss program as a Top-100 wide receiver in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he appeared in 10 games as a true freshman.

From there, he took on an integral role within the offense as the lead wide receiver with his most productive season coming in 2024 where he hauled in 57 receptions for 874 yards and two touchdowns on 15.3 yards per catch.

Now, Lee is in the portal with sources indicating to LSU Tigers On SI that the Bayou Bengals will look to get involved here - looking to get him in on a visit once his name is officially in the database.

There's familiarity with Lane Kiffin's offense - along with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and wide receivers coach George McDonald - where it would be a seamless transition.

Ole Miss WR Cayden Lee entered the transfer portal before the deadline last night.



Potential late addition for UGA.



Would expect Georgia to be among the top possible destinations. — Graham Coffey (@GrahamCoffeyDC) January 17, 2026

Lee has also been a name that has circulated as a potential Georgia Bulldogs target.

Will LSU make an aggressive push for Lee? Time will tell, but there will certainly be interest from the Tigers for one of the most productive wideouts available.

LSU's Wide Receiver Haul (9): Portal Signees

Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs

Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats

Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators

Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts

Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini

Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys

Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans

More LSU News:

LSU Football's Transfer Portal Class Skyrockets To The Top After Sam Leavitt Decision

LSU Football's Transfer Portal Departures Quickly Finding New Schools Amid Rebuild

LSU Football Officially Signs No. 1 Transfer Quarterback Sam Leavitt to Portal Class

Join the Community: