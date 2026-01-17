LSU Football Expected to Target Starting SEC Wide Receiver in Transfer Portal
Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have reloaded the wide receiver room in Baton Rouge this offseason via the NCAA Transfer Portal with nine signees to this point.
Once Kiffin arrived in the Bayou State, the receiver room saw significant movement with only one returning player from LSU's 2025 roster returning after double-digit departures.
LSU has brought in four Top-50 wide receivers in the Transfer Portal, according to 247Sports, headlined by Florida's Eugene Wilson, Kansas State's Jayce Brown, and Ole Miss' Winston Watkins, among others.
But Kiffin and Co. may not be done yet in the NCAA Transfer Portal market despite nine wideouts signing to this program already.
LSU may look to target Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Cayden Lee after the starting pass-catcher revealed intentions of hitting the Transfer Portal at the buzzer prior to Friday's 11:59 p.m. CT deadline to enter.
Lee has served as a valuable weapon for the Rebels' offense across the last two seasons where he's totaled over 1,500 yards on 101 receptions with a handful of touchdowns.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder out of the Peach State signed with the Ole Miss program as a Top-100 wide receiver in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he appeared in 10 games as a true freshman.
From there, he took on an integral role within the offense as the lead wide receiver with his most productive season coming in 2024 where he hauled in 57 receptions for 874 yards and two touchdowns on 15.3 yards per catch.
Now, Lee is in the portal with sources indicating to LSU Tigers On SI that the Bayou Bengals will look to get involved here - looking to get him in on a visit once his name is officially in the database.
There's familiarity with Lane Kiffin's offense - along with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and wide receivers coach George McDonald - where it would be a seamless transition.
Lee has also been a name that has circulated as a potential Georgia Bulldogs target.
Will LSU make an aggressive push for Lee? Time will tell, but there will certainly be interest from the Tigers for one of the most productive wideouts available.
LSU's Wide Receiver Haul (9): Portal Signees
Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs
Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats
Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators
Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts
Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini
Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys
Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels
Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans
