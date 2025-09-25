LSU Football Extends Offer to Prized USC Trojans, Alabama Crimson Tide EDGE Target
Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge four-star defensive lineman Jalanie George has emerged as one of the top prospects in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle as his rise continues.
George, the No. 2 overall recruit in America, has programs from coast-to-coast battling for his services as he continues cementing his status as a national prospect.
The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder out of Arizona has reeled in offers from the likes of the USC Trojans, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, and Tennessee Volunteers, among others.
Now, add a scholarship from the LSU Tigers to the offer sheet with Brian Kelly and the coaching staff in Baton Rouge making the call this week for the highly-touted edge rusher.
George is the No. 1 rated EDGE in America with position coach Kevin Peoples picking up the phone and extending the offer on Wednesday.
The four-star prospect was named a MaxPreps Freshman All-American in 2024 after bursting on the scene as an elite defender.
George was a key contributor for a Desert Edge program that captured an Arizona 5A championship where he logged up 63 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 pass breakups and 1 interception in 14 games.
The rising-star was recently named to the 2027 Polynesian Bowl with evaluators across America eager to see his development across the next few seasons.
"It means a lot to me to be in this Polynesian Bowl," George said. "Being a kid and seeing all the stuff on TV, seeing everybody ball out, seeing everybody getting an opportunity to play under the NFL Network bright lights and overall having fun, meeting new people, learning new things for my position.
"I'm just really blessed and glad to have this opportunity and put my name out there to become the best. I feel with the mindset I have I can achieve anything."
With a monster offer sheet consisting of the "Who's Who" in college football, George has immediately become a critical target for the LSU Tigers and other elite programs across the nation.
