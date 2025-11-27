Coveted LSU Football Commit, Louisiana Native Flips Commitment to Ohio State Buckeyes
Lafayette (La.) Acadiana three-star defensive lineman Darryus McKinley has flipped his commitment from LSU to the Ohio State Buckeyes, he revealed via social media.
McKinley, the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in Louisiana, pledged to the LSU Tigers in August over multiple premier programs, but with the Early Signing Period inching closer, he's made his move elsewhere.
The 6-foot-3, 270-pounder has emerged as one of the top prospects in "The Boot" with the coaching staff in Baton Rouge keeping a foot on the gas across his prep career after extending an offer early.
For the LSU Tigers, it's clear the program had a slight advantage with McKinley's older brother, Dominick, navigating his sophomore season in Baton Rouge with the program.
“They make everyone feel at home, and if you can’t feel that at a college, then you shouldn’t be there,” McKinley told Rivals.
“The staff has treated me like I’m already a player over there … I already know a lot of them and they’re all great people.”
“The environment in LSU was very hype and was a great time over with the coaches and the other recruits,” McKinley told Rivals last fall. “The part I’m most excited about at LSU is playing with my brother while he is there.”
But other schools weren't going down without a fight as the Ohio State Buckeyes intensified their pursuit after extending an offer recently.
Since then, McKinley has checked in with Ryan Day and Co. where the Buckeyes are beginning to pick up steam in his process.
The LSU Tigers are in a unique spot with the program searching for its next head football coach after parting ways with Brian Kelly in late October, and with the Early Signing Period next week, multiple pledges are mulling over their options.
"We're just processing it all," McKinley told Rivals of the Ohio State buzz.
Now, McKinley has officially made his move after flipping his commitment to the Ohio State program on Wednesday,
LSU currently holds a Top-15 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle with 15 commitments as it currently stands.
Now, as the Early Signing Period inches closer, all focus is on locking in the coveted class with multiple Louisiana natives verbally committed.
