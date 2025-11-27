Coveted LSU Football Commit, Louisiana Native Flips Commitment to Ohio State Buckeyes

BREAKING: Class of 2026 DL Darryus McKinley has Flipped his Commitment from LSU to Ohio State, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’3 265 DL from Lafayette, LA had been Committed to the Tigers since August



"Jeremiah 29:11"