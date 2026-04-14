LSU Football Eyeing Multiple Blue-Chip Louisiana Prospects Amid Lane Kiffin's Pursuit

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers coaching staff continue their aggressive pursuit at locking down Louisiana on the recruiting trail amid a pivotal offseason for the program.

Once Kiffin arrived in the Bayou State last fall, there was a primary focus placed on keeping the state's top prospects home where the coaching staff continues pushing the right buttons.

"The high schools here, it's been great going to them and receiving the feedback. I've always enjoyed, over time, coming here and recruiting. I used to always say it's like: They love football. Everybody says they love football but the high school coaches here and the people in school, they love football," Kiffin said.

"They love coaching football. They love coaching the kids. They genuinely care about the kids. Something that's kind of gotten lost a little bit. I'd love to sign a lot of Louisiana kids.

Now, as the offseason rolls on, the LSU Tigers are building momentum for multiple top recruits in The Boot. What's the buzz? Which players do fans need to keep tabs on?

The Buzz: Kiffin Eyeing Louisiana's Top Talent

No. 1: ATH Braylon Calais

Cecilia (La.) four-star wide receiver Braylon Calais is down to six programs with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers firmly in the race for the versatile offensive weapon.

Calais has surged up the rankings where he checks in as the No. 5 rated athlete in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle - skyrocketing after back-to-back massive seasons for his high school squad.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder generated buzz after logging 1,059 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on 163 carries while also tallying 411 receiving yards and four scores as a wideout across the 2024 season.

Now, finalists have emerged for the top-ranked athlete in Louisiana with the LSU Tigers surging in his recruitment process. Calais remains a player firmly on LSU's radar.

Courtesy of Braylon Calais via X.

No. 2 IOL Albert Simien

Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston five-star offensive lineman Albert Simien is a major target for Kiffin and Co. this offseason with their aggressive pursuit no secret.

Simien checks in as the No. 2 rated interior offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs across America battling for his services this offseason amid a meteoric rise.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pound junior has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, across his prep career.

Now, Simien has begun taking a closer look at the contenders in his process with the LSU Tigers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Texas A&M Aggies rolling out the red carpet. Ole Miss has also made a push here.

Courtesy of Albert Simien via Instagram.

No. 3: TE Ahmad Hudson

Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson was back in Baton Rouge just weeks ago to check-in with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers staff once again as the program puts a foot on the gas in its pursuit.

Hudson checks in as the No. 1 rated tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs fighting for his services amid a pivotal offseason in his process.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Ole Miss Rebels, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, but contenders are quickly emerging.

LSU recently offered Hudson in basketball with Will Wade back in the saddle. Can the Tigers get over the finish line for the dual-sport star? All eyes point to LSU battling Nebraska and Texas A&M here.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Linebacker Breaks Down Decision to Follow Lane Kiffin From Ole Miss

LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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