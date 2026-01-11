LSU Football Eyeing Pair of Elite Transfers Amid Lane Kiffin's Roster Rebuild

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers remain active in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the coaching staff in Baton Rouge hosting two of the top players in the market this weekend.

Once Kiffin arrived in the Bayou State, there was a primary focus on reconstructing the roster with the Transfer Portal window providing a pivotal stretch to do so across the two-week stretch.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

LSU remains in the mix for multiple top prospects - including the No. 1 quarterback in Sam Leavitt - as the race continues in assembling an elite class in Baton Rouge.

The Weekend Visitors:

No. 1: EDGE Damon Wilson II - Missouri

Wilson checks in as the No. 4 overall player in the NCAA Transfer Portal and the No. 2 EDGE with a myriad of programs entering the race for the elite defender.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder is coming off of a standout 2025 campaign with Missouri after tallying over 20 total tackles, nine sacks and two pass deflections across his junior campaign.

Wilson signed with the Georgia Bulldogs as a five-star prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle after making his way to Athens as one of the most prized recruits in America - earning significant playing time across his two seasons under Kirby Smart.

Across 26 career games (two starts) with the Bulldogs, Wilson compiled 26 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, two caused fumbles, two fumble recoveries and four QB pressures prior to his one-year stint with Missouri.

Now, the former five-star recruit is back on the market with the LSU Tigers landing an official visit where he will arrive in Baton Rouge on Saturday as the program continues retooling the defensive line.

No. 2: QB Husan Longstreet - USC

Longstreet has emerged as a target for Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers with the Trojans transfer currently in Baton Rouge on an official visit, sources confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI.

Longstreet signed with the USC program as a consensus top-five signal-caller in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle where he checked in as a five-star prospect in his class.

The 6-foot, 200-pounder made the decision to join Lincoln Riley and the Trojans over the likes of the Texas A&M Aggies, Michigan Wolverines, Miami Hurricanes, and Ole Miss Rebels, among several others, out of high school.

But the stint with USC was short-lived after revealing plans of departing the program after playing in only four games across one season with the Trojans in 2025.

During his only year in Los Angeles, he completed 13 of 15 attempts for 103 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing 11 times for 76 yards and two more scores.

News: #LSU is hosting the No. 6 rated quarterback in the NCAA Transfer Portal: Husan Longstreet.



The USC Trojans transfer is a former 5-star prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle with four years of eligibility.



Now, Lane Kiffin and Co. are in pursuit, @MattMoscona reports. pic.twitter.com/WGFW8536rh — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 11, 2026

“He wants a chance to compete, that’s how you get better — only by playing,” his father Kevin told Rivals. “He loves USC, the team and players, but no guarantees in life and Husan is a competitor.

“Everyone is saying ‘sit for another year, only need one good year.’ But there’s no guarantee Lincoln is back next year, what if we struggle and a new staff comes in? Then he has to learn whole new system. He wants to play now and give himself his best shot.”

Longstreet is eyeing an opportunity to become a Day 1 starter at his next school - and with Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals sitting without a scholarship quarterback on roster - he's emerged as a target for the program.

