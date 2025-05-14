LSU Football Fighting Alongside Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks for No. 1 EDGE
Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul's Episcopal five-star edge rusher Anthony Jones continues his meteoric rise up the recruiting rankings during a critical offseason stretch.
Jones, the No. 3 rated EDGE in America, has a slew of SEC schools in his ear as he locks in on the contenders in his process.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are firmly in the mix for the talented Alabama native as he begins setting an official visit schedule for the summer.
According to On3 Sports, it's LSU, Oregon, Auburn, Michigan, Texas A&M and North Carolina that are in the mix for the talented edge rusher.
Jones took an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge during LSU's Spring Camp where he soaked in the scenes of campus while meeting with the staff.
One of the most sought-after prospects in America, it's his versatility that makes him such a coveted recruit to the top schools.
“I’ve never really seen someone like him at the high school level that is that long and can play that many different positions and has ball skills like he has,” St. Paul’s head coach Ham Barnett said.
“If he wanted to be a tight end, he’d probably be the No. 1 tight end in the country because his ball skills are elite. His route running is elite. He could be anything he wants to be.”
For Jones' head coach, he detailed the program is working on sharpening his technique moving forward ahead of his senior campaign.
“We are real big on technique and fundamentals and understanding what your job is and, for him to master all those things, is amazing to watch,” Barnett said.
“I think any (college) system would fit him because he would be able to pick it up so quickly.”
Now, with the LSU Tigers battling against a slew of powerhouse schools, it'll be a heavy pursuit for Jones who isn't close to reaching his potential, according to his high school coach.
“I don’t think he is even close even though he is 6-4 and 250 pounds,” he said. “He can still grow into a 5 technique. He could play inside some. I think his ceiling is very high.
"A lot of people his size have already reached their full potential in high school, but I feel like he’s got a long way to go, and he can be really special at the next level and even the level after that if he continues to grow and mature.”
Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain in the mix with the Oregon Ducks, Auburn Ducks and North Carolina Tar Heels, among others, in heavy pursuit.
