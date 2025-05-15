LSU Football Fighting Michigan Wolverines, Texas Longhorns for Elite OL Prospect
Prosper (Tex.) four-star offensive lineman Zaden Krempin has quickly emerged as a coveted target in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tiges.
Krempin, the No. 17 rated offensive tackle in America, is a Top-250 prospect in next-year's cycle with the "Who's Who" of college football extending offers.
He has the Texas Longhorns, SMU Mustangs Texas A&M Aggies and Michigan Wolverines, among others, sitting atop his list currently with the LSU Tigers surging in his recruitment.
Thee 6-foot-5, 255-pounder has checked in with a myriad of schools across the last few months with the LSU Tigers continuing to stand out.
Now, offensive line coach Brad Davis continues keeping a foot on the gas after making his way to the Lone Star State on Wednesday for an in-home visit with Krempin.
Davis and Krempin enjoyed the afternoon together prior to the sought-after offensive lineman's official visit to Baton Rouge later in May.
Krempin has been to the Bayou State on multiple occasions during his time on the prep scene with the Tigers becoming contenders in his process.
“I was there for the Alabama game and camp before that. LSU was not really on my list until coach Davis did an in-home visit me in January. That visit really opened the door. It opened my eyes,” Krempin told On3 Sports.
“Talking to coach Davis, hearing what he had to say put LSU back in it. My dad grew up in Louisiana, so I liked LSU as a kid too.”
Krempin was back at LSU in March for an unofficial visit during the spring and will take an official visit to campus on May 30. It will be the first official of his process.
LSU is set to battle the top programs in the Lone Star State with Texas and Texas A&M surging along with the SMU Mustangs in the mix.
Krempin has continued his meteoric rise as one of the top prospects in America with multiple Power Four schools turning up the heat down the stretch.
