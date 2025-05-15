LSU Football Fighting Michigan Wolverines, Texas Longhorns for Elite OL Prospect

Just had an incredible afternoon with @coachbraddavis. Looking forward to my OV in a couple weeks @LSUfootball. 🐅 @ProsperEaglesFB @CoachSteamroll @Coach_Hill2 @LSURivals @CoachJoeSloan @Geaux247 @dctf @will_campbell66 pic.twitter.com/Ea05FVzjG6