LSU Football Flip Target, Five-Star Ohio State Commit Reacts to Latest Tigers Pledge
Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High five-star safety Blaine Bradford revealed a commitment to Ryan Day and the National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes in March after a spring of unofficial visits.
Bradford, the No. 2 safety in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, remains a highly-touted defensive back with multiple programs in pursuit of the Bayou State star.
The Louisiana native spent the spring visiting multiple programs including LSU, Ohio State, Oregon and Notre Dame with his attention quickly turning towards the Buckeyes.
But it's the Ohio State Buckeyes that ultimately won out after landing the verbal pledge.
“It has been about consistency with Ohio State,” he told On3’s Chad Simmons prior to his commitment. “I have had a lot of good conversations with coach Ryan Day and I can talk about anything with coach G (Matt Guerierri).
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue keeping tabs on the five-star safety right in the program's backyard.
Bradford, a Baton Rouge native, has been surrounded by the Bayou Bengals his entire career with his brother now set to take the field in Tiger Stadium in 2025 as a true freshman.
But Bradford has chosen his own path with a commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes.
LSU has its eye on Bradford as a flip target, and after a recent staff hire, the Tigers have emerged as a team to watch.
In July, news broke that Ohio State Director of Player Personnel, Sam Petitto, would depart the Buckeyes and make his way to Baton Rouge as LSU Football’s Director of Scouting and Personnel Strategy.
It's a move that immediately sent shockwaves across college football with LSU adding one of the sport's most respected front office figures.
Petitto, a Louisiana native with an impressive track record, spent nearly a decade working under Alabama head coach Nick Saban prior to heading to Ohio State.
He played a role in getting Bradford pledged to the Buckeyes with the highly-respected staffer now looking to help assist a flip in getting the No. 2 safety into LSU's 2026 class.
LSU will keep a foot on the gas for Bradford, but it'll be a challenge to get the impressive Louisiana prospect flipped.
Now, Bradford has taken to social media to comment on LSU's most recent commitment.
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers on Saturday, he revealed via social media.
Geralds, the No. 1 available defensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, pledges to the Bayou Bengals over Ole Miss, Oregon, Michigan and Ohio State down the stretch in his process.
The 6-foot-1, 270-pounder comes in as a Top-10 overall defensive lineman in America with Kelly and Co. going neck and neck with the Oregon Ducks down the stretch.
Now, Bradford has weighed in on the move via Instagram:
LSU will remain in pursuit of the coveted Louisiana native as he prepres for his senior campaign at Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High.
