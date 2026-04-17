LSU Football Flips Miami Hurricanes Commit, Lands Top-50 Wide Receiver in America

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep four-star wide receiver Ah'Mari Stevens is Baton Rouge bound after flipping his commitment from the Miami Hurricanes to the LSU Tigers on Friday.

Stevens made his way to The Boot this week for an official visit alongside Lane Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals with the program ultimately making a strong impression across the multi-day stay.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder out of the Sunshine State had previously been committed to the Miami program since January of 2025, but a trip over to LSU quickly shifted his thought process.

Kiffin and Co. rolled out the red carpet for Stevens - ultimately winning out of offers from the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Florida State Seminoles, Ole Miss Rebels, and South Florida Bulls, among several others, across his prep career.

“LSU is probably the one closest to Miami. They’re coming very hard,” Stevens previously told Rivals. “Coach George McDonald came down in January and we talk almost every day.

"LSU has always produced receivers. It is a school I am really interested in.”

BREAKING: Lane Kiffin and the #LSU Tigers have flipped Miami Hurricanes commit Ah’Mari Stevens.



The 5’10, 165-pounder out of Florida checks in as a Top-50 wide receiver in America.



Kiffin and Co. brought in Stevens for an official visit this week.



Now, he’s Baton Rouge bound. pic.twitter.com/r8WFC6yEp2 — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 17, 2026

In nine games as a junior playing alongside top-100 Syracuse signee Calvin Russell, Stevens logged 23 receptions into 312 yards and a touchdown, according to Rivals.

Prior to his time with Chaminade, he caught 44 passes for 550 yards and eight scores as a sophomore at national powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas.

Now, Stevens is Baton Rouge bound after revealing a commitment to the program on Friday following a strong visit to campus with Kiffin and Co. adding another talent to the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

LSU holds three commitments in the current class with Stevens joining both four-star quarterback Peyton Houston and four-star edge rusher Jaiden Bryant.

Courtesy of Peyton Houston on Instagram,

For Houston, the 5-foot-10, 202-pound dual-threat quarterback put his name on the map after a historic sophomore season in 2024 where he completed 310-of-443 passes (70 percent) for 4,480 yards with 38 touchdowns to only six interceptions.

From there his recruitment exploded with offers galore coming in, but Houston elected to reveal a commitment to the LSU Tigers last fall with the program winning out over the USC Trojans, Texas Longhorns, and Oklahoma Sooners, among others.

"For me, it was just a lot of prayer. I prayed to God about the decision. It took me awhile to come to realize what God was trying to tell me. Once I realized, I made the decision," Houston told The UC Report last month.

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