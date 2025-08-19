LSU Football, Florida, Alabama and Georgia Early Contenders for Elite Quarterback
Flower Mound (Tex.) Marcus four-star quarterback Colton Nussmeier is coming off of a critical offseason in his recruitment after taking multiple unofficial visits.
Nussmeier, the No. 4 rated quarterback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has cruised up the rankings across his time on the prep scene with powerhouse programs in pursuit.
The Texas native has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, North Carolina Tar Heels, Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Florida Gators, among several others, as his meteoric rise continues.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder has shined in the Lone Star State with all eyes on what's to come heading into the 2025 season.
In his first year as the starter, Nussmeier completed 60 percent of his passes (141-of-235) for 1,939 yards and 16 touchdowns with only three interceptions across his sophomore campaign.
Across the last handful of months, Nussmeier spent time traveling across America to check in with the early contenders in his recruitment.
The younger brother of LSU starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has the LSU Tigers in the mix after taking multiple visits to Baton Rouge across the last two years.
But the top-five signal-caller in America is evaluating all of his options here.
He visited the Florida Gators, Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs this offseason as he navigated his recruitment process, according to Rivals.
“This summer I went to LSU, Georgia, Florida, and Alabama for camps and just to be around their campus,” Nussmeier told Rivals. “I like them a lot. I like all of them. I think they’ve made a good impression on me.”
Along with LSU, the Florida Gators are emerging as a contender early in his process.
According to the Rivals "Recruiting Prediction Machine," Florida has a chance to land Nussmeier, but Billy Napier and Co. are also pursuing another top LSU target.
Now, Rivals' Sam Spiegelman has broken down four programs to keep tabs on for Nussmeier with LSU joining the Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators and Alabama Crimson Tide.
LSU will have Nussmeier back in town this upcoming season as he begins evaluating the contenders in his process.
