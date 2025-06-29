LSU Football, Florida Gators and Texas Longhorns in Mix for Elite EDGE Prospect
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are navigating an important stretch on the recruiting scene this summer with the program looking to stack more talent in the 2026 Recruiting Class.
The Bayou Bengals secured a commitment from the No. 2 rated athlete in Louisiana, Dezyrian Ellis, on Saturday after the coveted two-way star went public with a decision.
With the addition of Ellis to the program's haul, LSU now holds the No. 6 class in America with the stage now set to go on a run heading into July.
Kelly and Co. hosted double-digit official visitors in June with the program hoping to see the recruiting efforts pay off down the stretch of the summer.
LSU has multiple targets inching closer towards decision dates with one of the top names on the board roughly 72 hours away from going public with where he will play at the next level.
Pensacola Catholic (Fla.) five-star EDGE Trenton Henderson is down to three schools with a commitment date penciled in as he winds down his recruitment process.
Henderson, a top-five edge rusher in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has the LSU Tigers firmly in the mix for his services following an official visit to Baton Rouge in June.
The 6-foot-4-225-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Florida Gators and Auburn Tigers, but has now trimmed his list ahead of a commitment decision.
The five-star officially visited the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, Michigan Wolverines and Auburn Tigers this offseason prior to trimming his list.
LSU "set the standard" in his official visit process and was "emerging" as a school to beat, according to On3 Sports, but now Billy Napier's Florida Gators are surging.
Henderson is down to LSU, Florida and Texas as the three finalists with a decision date set for July 2.
After the Top-5 EDGE's official to Gainesville in June, the Gators became the team to beat with a prediction coming in from 247Sports to add Henderson to the program's 2026 class.
Now, with a decision inching closer, it's the LSU Tigers generating significant buzz with the clock ticking, a source tells LSU Tigers On SI.
It's the new age of college recruiting with programs swinging for the fences down the stretch with the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators now looking to go back and forth until Wednesday's decision.
Kelly and the Tigers are looking to go on a significant run in July with multiple priority targets setting commitment dates across the next few weeks.
The 247Sports Evaluation on Henderson: "Sprouting linebacker that can get after the quarterback as he comes screaming around the corner. Size has not been third-party verified, but is believed to be over 6-foot-4 and tipping the scales right around 225 pounds.
"Took a major step forward between sophomore and junior seasons – evoking much more confidence and physicality. Future could very well be in an on-ball role as a two-point edge rusher in an 3-4 look, but is rather comfortable dropping into space and has the chase speed to make stops outside the hashes, which suggests that he could also trigger from an off-ball perch.
"Ability to transition from speed to power is extremely encouraging at this stage. Same with the play recognition. Overall, should be viewed as a potential multi-year impact defender at the Power Four level given how he bends and moves at his size."
