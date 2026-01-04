LSU Football, Florida Gators Viewed As 'Teams to Watch' For Prized Transfer Receiver

Wisconsin wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. has emerged as a priority target for multiple SEC programs this month after electing to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season with the Badgers.

Hilton, the son of four-time NFL Pro Bowler T.Y. Hilton, has Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers in pursuit of his services as his recruitment explodes, according to multiple reports.

The true freshman pass-catcher was among Wisconsin's most impactful first-year players during the 2025 season despite the stat sheet not telling the entire story.

Hilton totaled 91 receiving yards on eight receptions - seeing action in all 12 games for the Badgers - where he will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators have emerged as schools to watch for the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder with the program in Baton Rouge keeping tabs on the Wisconsin transfer.

BREAKING: Florida is a program to watch for former Wisconsin wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr., per @SWiltfong_.@alligatorSports — Max Bernstein (@maxbernstein23) January 3, 2026

LSU has been active in the wide receiver market this offseason with the program being linked to multiple pass-catchers - namely Florida Gators wideout Eugene "Tre" Wilson III.

Wilson III has lined up a visit with the Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as he begins checking in with potential suitors, according to On3 Sports.

Wilson signed with the Gators as a headliner in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle as a five-star wideout where he immediately made his presence felt in Gainesville.

He impacted the program as a true freshman after starting in seven games that season where Wilson finished with a team-high six touchdown catches - coming in at second on the team in receptions and receiving yards.

After dealing with the injury bug across his sophomore campaign in 2024, Wilson took a step back in 2025 where he now enters the Transfer Portal as a high-upside player with SEC experience as Lane Kiffin makes his push.

Lane Kiffin and the #LSU Tigers have locked in visits with the following transfers, @Rivals reports:



- Brendan Sorsby: No. 1 QB

- Chaz Coleman: No. 1 EDGE

- Stephiylan Green: No. 5 DL

- Terrell Anderson: No. 7 WR

- Eugene Wilson: Top-10 WR



LSU is working fast behind the scenes. pic.twitter.com/rTYnBb8GMV — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 3, 2026

The 5-foot-11, 194-pounder is currently visiting the Texas A&M Aggies and will make his way to LSU afterwards, according to On3 Sports.

LSU also hosted Hawaii Rainbow Warriors All-Conference wide receiver Jackson Harris on Saturday for a visit, according to his social media, with the Tigers beginning to push for his services.

