LSU Football, Florida Gators Viewed As 'Teams to Watch' For Prized Transfer Receiver
In this story:
Wisconsin wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. has emerged as a priority target for multiple SEC programs this month after electing to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season with the Badgers.
Hilton, the son of four-time NFL Pro Bowler T.Y. Hilton, has Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers in pursuit of his services as his recruitment explodes, according to multiple reports.
The true freshman pass-catcher was among Wisconsin's most impactful first-year players during the 2025 season despite the stat sheet not telling the entire story.
Hilton totaled 91 receiving yards on eight receptions - seeing action in all 12 games for the Badgers - where he will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at his next destination.
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators have emerged as schools to watch for the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder with the program in Baton Rouge keeping tabs on the Wisconsin transfer.
LSU has been active in the wide receiver market this offseason with the program being linked to multiple pass-catchers - namely Florida Gators wideout Eugene "Tre" Wilson III.
Wilson III has lined up a visit with the Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as he begins checking in with potential suitors, according to On3 Sports.
Wilson signed with the Gators as a headliner in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle as a five-star wideout where he immediately made his presence felt in Gainesville.
He impacted the program as a true freshman after starting in seven games that season where Wilson finished with a team-high six touchdown catches - coming in at second on the team in receptions and receiving yards.
After dealing with the injury bug across his sophomore campaign in 2024, Wilson took a step back in 2025 where he now enters the Transfer Portal as a high-upside player with SEC experience as Lane Kiffin makes his push.
The 5-foot-11, 194-pounder is currently visiting the Texas A&M Aggies and will make his way to LSU afterwards, according to On3 Sports.
LSU also hosted Hawaii Rainbow Warriors All-Conference wide receiver Jackson Harris on Saturday for a visit, according to his social media, with the Tigers beginning to push for his services.
More LSU News:
LSU Hosts No. 1 EDGE Transfer as Lane Kiffin Pushes For Ex-Penn State Defender
LSU Football Hosting Elite Florida Gators Transfer For Visit, Former Five-Star Recruit
Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats Among Teams to Watch for LSU Football Transfer
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.
Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics.Follow znagy20