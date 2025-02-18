LSU Football Heavily Pursuing Coveted Texas Wide Receiver, Eyeing Official Visit
Desoto (Tex.) wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster has quickly proven to be one of the top prospects in America following a dominant sophomore camapign.
Feaster, the No. 1 wideout in the 2027 cycle, is fresh off of a standout season where he put the country on notice after hauling in a myriad of offers.
LSU, Texas A&M, USC and Texas, among others, have Feaster's attention as he locks in an offer list full of the "Who's Who" of college football.
But Feaster is switching things up now.
The coveted wideout has elected to reclassify into the 2026 Recruiting Cycle and graduate high school a year early.
"For me, I've done so much in high school. My parents, my parents, and I felt like it was time to go to the next level," Feaster told Rivals of his decision. "Not only that -- I was ready. This is a big step for me. As long as I'm prepared and I'm ready, I'll be fine."
In addition to jumping up to the 2026 class, Feaster has also cut his national offer list down to 12 finalists: LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon, Oklahoma, Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio State, Miami, USC, and SMU.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder has been to LSU multiple times during his recruiting process with wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton taking a hands-on approach in his recruitment. Feaster will take an official visit before it's all said and done.
Now, LSU and USC are a pair of programs that have Feaster's attention moving forward after reclassifying into the 2026 cycle.
Feaster spoke with On3 about the buzz surrounding both the Tigers and Trojans.
“I love the staff at LSU,” Feaster said. “A lot of the staff is from Louisiana, they are not looking to leave and that is important. Coaches are leaving a lot now for the NFL, so I look at what staff is expected to be there and stay there.”
Feaster also spoke about the USC Trojans, who have been rising up on his list of schools. He highlighted head coach Lincoln Riley and the history of success he's had.
“With USC, you know they will have a great quarterback throwing their receivers the ball with Lincoln Riley the head coach. They keep good players and the offense would be fun to play in,” Feaster said.
Feaster is looking for a home that can shine in the passing game, but also develop him for the next level with NFL aspirations. LSU is a school that has done that.
“To me, I can say it’s LSU, Ohio State then USC as Receiver U. Coach (Dennis) Simmons proved since he was at Oklahoma, him and Lincoln Riley are a dynamic duo from the passing game to the run game. I love their culture for sure. They’re a big cultured school,” Feaster told On3.
Feaster has locked in official visits to the USC Trojans (June 6th) and LSU Tigers (June 20th) where he will take multi-day stays. He will also visit with both Texas and Texas A&M before shutting down his process, he tells On3 Sports.
The LSU Tigers continue turning up the heat for the Louisiana native who has shined on the prep scene for Desoto (Tex.) with the push intensifying after reclassifying into 2026.
