LSU Football Holds Commitments From Multiple Five-Stars in 2026 Recruiting Cycle

Brian Kelly and the #LSU Tigers are cruising in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.



The Bayou Bengals have three commitments rated No. 1 at their position.



Tristen Keys: No. 1 WR

Lamar Brown: No. 1 ATH

Richard Anderson: No. 1 DL



LSU has 7 Top-100 commitments and a Top-5 overall class. pic.twitter.com/lFPjYw1rx2