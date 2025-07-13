LSU Football Holds Commitments From Multiple Five-Stars in 2026 Recruiting Cycle
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue sending shockwaves across the college football recruiting scene with the program securing multiple priority targets this offseason.
It's been a monumental stretch for the Bayou Bengals with LSU now holding a top-five recruiting class in the 2026 cycle as the summer months carry on.
Kelly and Co. hold commitments from the No. 1 wide receiver in America, No. 1 athlete and No. 1 defensive lineman with the trio of program-changing prospects verbally pledged.
But it doesn't stop there with LSU now up to four prospects with five-star status.
Which Tigers commitments headline the program's 2026 Recruiting Class?
The LSU Tigers' Five-Star Commitments [4]:
Tristen Keys: No. 1 WR in America
Kelly and the LSU Tigers gained a commitment from Keys, the top-ranked wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, after revealing a decision in March.
It's a monumental addition to the class with the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder remaining one of the most sought-after recruits in America.
The coveted prospect is coming off of an impressive junior campaign where led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
Keys is rated as the No. 1 wide receiver and a consensus five-star prospect with LSU locking down the program-changing recruit as the summer months roll on.
Lamar Brown: No. 1 Athlete in America
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star athlete Lamar Brown will remain in the Bayou State for his college career after verbally committing to the LSU Tigers on Thursday.
Brown, the No. 1 athlete in America, chose the LSU Tigers over the Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes down the stretch in his process.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder comes in as the top-ranked overall recruit in Louisiana with Brian Kelly and Co. once again coming out on top to secure the state's top prospect.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said on Thursday.
"Frank Wilson. He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
Richard Anderson: No. 1 Defensive Lineman in America
Anderson pledged to the Tigers in 2024 with the program continuing to keep a foot on the gas for his services.
He's fresh off of a monster junior campaign at Edna Karr after leading his program to a state championship victory.
The coveted lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024. He's the top pledge in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point.
Anderson is rated as the No. 2 prospect in Louisiana and the No. 26 overall prospect in America.
Trenton Henderson: No. 1 EDGE in Florida
Henderson, the No. 4 rated EDGE in America, pledged to the Tigers over the Florida Gators and Texas Longhorns after a rigorous recruiting battle.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder became one of the hottest names on the market this offseason after seeing his recruiting ranking skyrocket alongside a double-digit offer list.
Henderson logged 50 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hurries, 10 sacks, 6 pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 10 games during his junior campaign last fall.
Now, he joins the LSU Tigers as a fellow five-star prospect, according to 247Sports.
