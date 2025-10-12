LSU Football Hosts Elite Commit, Top-10 Defensive Lineman in America for Visit
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds is back in Baton Rouge this weekend on an unofficial visit to check-in with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Geralds, a Top-15 defensive lineman in America, has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Michigan Wolverines, among others, across his time on the prep scene.
But it's Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals that hold the verbal commitment after the Peach State defender went public with a pledge in August.
"With LSU it’s been my dream school growing up my whole life,” Geralds told Rivals. “I loved LSU since I was a little kid. It’s my hometown.
"I have family there. I just want to come back home and turn up Baton Rouge and the 225 and I want to be part of that.
“I’ve been wanting to be part of that since I was a little kid. To be part of it now is a blessing and dream come true.”
The relationship developed with LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson - a savvy recruiter on the trail - set the tone for Geralds.
Wilson recruited Geralds' father to Ole Miss during his playing days where the relationship paved the way to commit to LSU.
“LSU that’s like family over there with Coach Frank,” Geralds told Rivals. “He recruited my dad to college. I was born in Baton Rouge.
"That was my dream school growing up. Then Coach Kyle being the same type of body type of me as a defensive tackle, him coaching me up would be amazing.
"He had a successful (13-year) career in the NFL. That would be great getting coached by someone that experienced and the same play-style as me.”
But the commitment decision hasn't stopped the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels and Ohio State Buckeyes, among others, from keeping in contact with Geralds.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have kept a foot on the gas for Geralds despite a pledge elsewhere where the coaching staff is battling for the legacy recruit.
Now, Ole Miss is picking up steam for the Top-15 defensive lineman in America, according to multiple reports.
247Sports' David Johnson logged a prediction in favor of the Ole Miss Rebels successfully flipping the LSU Tigers pledge this week after locking in the pick.
The Bayou Bengals hold the top defensive line haul in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Geralds being a critical component to the group.
Now, Geralds has made a return trip to Baton Rouge with the program continuing to push for the Georgia native.
