LSU Football Impressing UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans Cornerback Target, Elite Prospect
Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman five-star cornerback Hayden Stepp continues his rise as one of the top defensive backs in America has he navigates his junior campaign.
Stepp, the No. 3 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has garnered interest from the "Who's Who" of college football following his sophomore season with multiple schools in pursuit.
The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins, Oregon Ducks, Miami Hurricanes, Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide and Ohio State Buckeyes, among several others.
Over the summer, the LSU Tigers entered the mix after secondary coach Corey Raymond made the call to the five-star defensive back.
The No. 1 overall player in Nevada has become one of the top prospects on the West Coast with LSU extending an offer to the fast-riser while instantly piquing his interest.
Stepp is the prototypical target for Raymond with the sought-after defensive back's physical tools jumping off of the screen.
A long, rangy 6-foot-3 cornerback, Stepp has the ideal size and physical makeup the Tigers have recruited with Raymond on staff in Baton Rouge.
With an offer in-hand, the LSU Tigers are trending with 247Sports' Blair Angulo logging a prediction in favor of the Bayou Bengals over the summer.
“I want to be somewhere I am valued,” Stepp told Rivals. “Finding a school that I can go into and make a difference is important too.
"The position coach that has my best interest in mind is key as well. I want to find that place where I can excel.”
Now, LSU continues pushing the right button's for the five-star with the program labeled his "childhood favorite" school.
What will Stepp provide the program of his choosing once he reveals a commitment decision?
The 247Sports Evaluation: "It’s a deep year for corners out West and Stepp is our pick as the No. 1 guy on our board at this juncture. Has a long, athletic frame pushing 6-foot-4 and can smother opposing receivers at the line of scrimmage.
"Shows rare combination of length and athleticism as well as natural cover instincts. Despite his length, has quick feet and closes very well on the football. Can play a physical game, gets off blocks and is a very good open field tackler.
"Could easily transition to safety if needed because of his size, range and football IQ but has NFL upside at corner and a very high ceiling."
Stepp will continue maneuvering his junior campaign with a myriad of program entering the race for his services across the last handful of months.
