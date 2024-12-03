LSU Football in the Mix for Coveted 2025 Quarterback Bryce Baker
Kernersville (NC) four-star quarterback Bryce Baker has become a hot commodity on the recruiting trail over the last two weeks with the recent news of North Carolina head coach Mack Brown being fired.
Baker, a North Carolina pledge, has been locked in with the program since June of 2023, but the recent news of a head coaching change has the Top 100 prospect reevaluating his options.
Now, Brian Kelly and his LSU staff have been in touch with Baker, a source confirmed, but will be fighting off several programs down the stretch.
On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong reported that Baker took a trip to Penn State last weekend for a visit with the Nittany Lions in their regular season finale against Maryland.
But the coveted signal-caller is simply weighing his options down the stretch. Baker is still committed to the Tar Heels and will be awaiting a decision on who the next head coach will be.
"Bryce remains 100% committed to UNC and hopes his future college football days will be spent in Chapel Hill," Baker's father Mike said to Rivals. "He has a great relationship with Coach Chip Lindsey who he hopes will be on the coaching staff of the new incoming head coach and who has been an incredible mentor, regardless of the uncertainty surrounding his status following Coach Brown’s departure.
"That said, Bryce may explore visits to other universities to ensure he has options, just in case the new coaching staff does not have him in their plans."
Baker's father was blunt in what the future holds: "The first message is the one that is the most important which is Bryce is still 100% committed to Carolina but exploring options in case new coaching staff has other plans at the QB position," he said to Rivals.
Now, Baker has revealed he will not be signing during the Early Signing Period while North Carolina makes a coaching hire, but that leaves room for LSU to remain in contact down the stretch.
LSU, Penn State and holding true to his North Carolina pledge appear to be the three options here.
The LSU Tigers lost a commitment from the No. 1 quarterback in America, Bryce Underwood, in November after the top-ranked prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Class flipped his pledge to the Michigan Wolverines.
The decision comes on the heels of Michigan piecing together a reported NIL package north of $10.5 million with Underwood receiving "life-changing" money from the Wolverines.
Now, with Underwood out of the mix, it's left LSU in a situation where they will evaluate their options at quarterback.
LSU's lone 2025 target remains Baker, but there was also buzz of the Tigers' coaching staff checking in on then 2026 Michigan commitment Brady Hart. He has since flipped his pledge to the Texas A&M Aggies and will be reclassifying.
If LSU elects to bypass a signee in the 2025 recruiting class, all focus will shift to the NCAA Transfer Portal in hopes of bringing in a player who can compete alongside Garrett Nussmeier.
All signs point to Nussmeier returning to Baton Rouge next season for his second year as the starting signal-caller for the Bayou Bengals, but Kelly hasn't been shy about bringing in competition.
