LSU Football Jumps Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes in Recruiting Rankings
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are heating up on the recruiting trail this offseason with the program preparing for an eventful July in Baton Rouge.
The Bayou Bengals are fresh off of landing a commitment from five-star EDGE Trenton Henderson on Wednesday with the Sunshine State prospect revealing a decision.
During his 2024 campaign, Henderson tallied 50 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 20 hurries, and six pass breakups for Pensacola Catholic.
Now, Kelly and Co. hold the No. 5 Recruiting Class in America with business booming in Baton Rouge.
Who's in for the Tigers?
The Quick Hits: LSU's 2026 Commitments [12]:
Tristen Keys: No. 1 WR in America
Kelly and the LSU Tigers gained a commitment from Keys, the top-ranked wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, after revealing a decision in March.
The coveted prospect is coming off of an impressive junior campaign where led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
Keys is rated as the No. 1 wide receiver and a consensus five-star prospect with LSU locking down the program-changing recruit.
Richard Anderson: No. 2 DL in America
Richard pledged to the Tigers in 2024 with the program continuing to keep a foot on the gas for his services. He's fresh off of a monster junior campaign at Edna Karr after leading his program to a state championship victory.
The coveted lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024. He's the top pledge in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point.
Anderson is rated as the No. 1 overall prospect in Louisiana and the No. 23 overall prospect in America.
Trenton Henderson: Top-Five EDGE in America
Henderson, the No. 4 rated EDGE in America, pledges to the Tigers over the Florida Gators and Texas Longhorns after a rigorous recruiting battle.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder has become one of the hottest names on the market this offseason after seeing his recruiting ranking skyrocket alongside a double-digit offer list.
Henderson logged 50 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hurries, 10 sacks, 6 pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 10 games during his junior campaign last fall.
Emanuel Tucker: No. 1 Offensive Lineman in Mississippi
New Albany (Miss.) four-star offensive lineman Emanuel Tucker committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in June after a rigorous recruitment process.
Tucker, the No. 1 rated offensive lineman in Mississippi, narrowed his focus to LSU and the Ole Miss Rebels down the stretch in his recruitment with the Tigers ultimately winning out for his services.
The 6-foot-7, 285-pounder recently backed off of a commitment to the Mississippi State Bulldogs and quickly hit the recruiting scene.
Aiden Hall: No. 4 Safety in America
Hall committed to Kelly and Co. during his junior campaign where he joined his teammate, Richard Anderson, as LSU pledges in the 2026 class.
The coveted defensive back rounded out his junior season with 38 tackles, including 12 for loss and four sacks, plus four interceptions, 11 pass break-ups, four blocked punts and two fumble recoveries. One of the top safeties in America, LSU will be battling down the stretch for his services.
Hall is rated as the No. 4 overall player in Louisiana and a Top-75 prospect in America.
Jabari Mack: No. 1 WR in Louisiana
Mack, the No. 1 rated wideout in Louisiana, is ranked as a Top-10 receiver in America with Kelly's crew winning out for his services.
LSU earned the pledge over the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas A&M Aggies.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder remains one of the most sought-after prospects in America with the Bayou Bengals landing the pledge.
Havon Finney: Top-10 Defensive Back in America
Sierra Canyon (Calif.) cornerback Havon Finney Jr. committed to the LSU Tigers in April after pledging to the program over the USC Trojans.
Finney, a Top-10 cornerback in America, recently reclassified into the 2026 Recruiting Cycle where he will skip his junior campaign.
Finney is coming off of a big-time sophomore season where he finished with 37 tackles, 16 pass break-ups and four interceptions.
Now, the 6-foot-2, 170-pounder has made his move after electing to pledge to the Bayou Bengals prior to his senior campaign.
Dezyrian Ellis: No. 2 ATH in Louisiana
Winnsboro (La.) Franklin Parish three-star athlete Dezyrian Ellis committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in June over West Virginia and others.
Ellis, the No. 2 rated two-way prospect in Louisiana, is set to play cornerback for the Bayou Bengals at the next level after being recruited as a defensive back.
The 6-foot-2, 163-pounder chose the LSU Tigers over the Mountaineers down the stretch of his recruitment with the West Virginia offering Ellis as a quarterback.
Dylan Purter: No. 2 Rated Defensive Back in Alabama
Purter, the No. 2 rated defensive back in Alabama, chose the Bayou Bengals over the likes of the hometown Crimson Tide, Florida Gators and the Arkansas Razorbacks, among others.
A 6-foot-1, 175-pounder with tremendous versatility in the defensive backfield, Purter can cover as both a cornerback and safety at the next level.
It's a significant get for Kelly and Co. with the program locking down one of the top players in Alabama with Purter rated as a Top-10 overall recruit in his home-state, according to On3 Sports.
Brysten Martinez: 4-star Offensive Tackle
Gonzales (La.) East Ascension four-star offensive tackle Brysten Martinez has verbally committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers, he announced on Feb. 13.
He is rated as the No. 8 rated offensive tackle in America and is a Top-75 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder selected the Tigers over a myriad of SEC programs including the Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M Aggies and Georgia Bulldogs, among several others.
Martinez is rated as the No. 6 overall prospect in Louisiana and a Top-160 prospect in America.
Kenny Darby: 4-star Wide Receiver
Darby is fresh off of a junior campaign where he landed on the 5A All-State team after logging 100 receptions for 1,764 yards and 24 scores.
One of the most prolific receivers in Louisiana, Darby is a player the program remains high on heading into his senior season.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder is a speedy, twitchy wideout that burst on the scene in 2024 with LSU extending an offer. Darby wasted no time in pledging to the program.
Darby is rated as the No. 7 overall prospect in Louisiana and the No. 2 wide receiver.
Jalan Chapman: Coveted Offensive Lineman
Chapman, a three-star prospect out of New Orleans (La.), pledged to the Tigers last summer over Alabama, USC, Georgia and Tennessee, among others.
He currently stands at 6-foot-3, 270 pounds following his junior year for New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton High after gaining national attention following his sophomore campaign in 2023.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.