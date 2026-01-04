LSU Football Lands Commitment From Hawaii Transfer Receiver Amid Lane Kiffin Rebuild

Lane Kiffin has landed his first commitment in the Transfer Portal after Hawaii wide receiver Jackson Harris revealed his decision on Sunday morning.

Harris checks in as a Top-50 wide receiver in the NCAA Transfer Portal after a dominant 2025 campaign for the Rainbow Warriors where he hauled in 49 receptions for 963 yards and 12 touchdowns in 10 games played.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder earned All-Conference honors in 2025 after transferring in from Stanford last offseason where he now takes his game to the Southeastern Conference.

Kiffin and Co. remain active in the Transfer Portal market with Harris coming in as the first commitment with more wide receivers on the program's radar.

Florida Gators wide receiver Eugene Wilson III has also lined up a visit with the Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as he begins checking in with potential suitors, according to On3 Sports.

Wilson signed with the Gators as a headliner in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle as a five-star wideout where he immediately made his presence felt in Gainesville.

He impacted the program as a true freshman after starting in seven games that season where Wilson finished with a team-high six touchdown catches - coming in at second on the team in receptions and receiving yards.

After dealing with the injury bug across his sophomore campaign in 2024, Wilson took a step back in 2025 where he now enters the Transfer Portal as a high-upside player with SEC experience as Lane Kiffin makes his push.

The 5-foot-11, 194-pounder is currently visiting the Texas A&M Aggies and will make his way to LSU afterwards, according to On3 Sports.

LSU is preparing for a massive stretch in the Transfer Portal with a myriad of targets on the program's radar.

“[LSU AD Verge Ausberry] and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said on Dec. 1. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.

"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.

“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”

