LSU Football Lands Commitment from Prized Georgia Defensive Lineman
The Calvary Day School (Ga.) defensive lineman Walter Mathis has committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers, he announced via social media on Friday.
Mathis, a 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive lineman, officially visited the LSU Tigers over the summer with the program turning up the heat for his services.
Now, he's verbally pledged to the Bayou Bengals over Georgia, Alabama and Auburn, among others.
Mathis has an impressive offer list with over 40 schools extending scholarships, but after a massive push from Bo Davis, it set the tone for the Tigers to win out.
"I could really tell off the bat that Coach (Bo) Davis is a really good coach. He's hard-working, and he produces. That means a lot to me, because it shows that he has players in the NFL. He's coached outstanding college players and helped them get to the NFL. With him at LSU now, they seem like they are in a good spot," Mathis told 247Sports in April. "I think the campus is great and the facilities are even better. Coach Davis and his crew gave me a walk-through of the school and the facility. It was all great."
LSU had been viewed as the team to beat down the stretch with the program receiving an official visit over the summer along with Miami, Clemson and Auburn, but the Bayou Bengals are doing their due diligence here.
Now, the Peach State native has shutdown his recruitment and has joined LSU's No. 3 Recruiting Class in America.
The Tigers are up to 26 commitments in the 2025 cycle with the program in position to lock in the top-ranked class before it's all said and done.
The Latest Pledge: Aidan Anding
Ruston (La.) cornerback Aidan Anding has committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers, he revealed via social media last Saturday.
The No. 2 rated cornerback in Louisiana will remain home to suit up for the Bayou Bengals after selecting LSU over Arkansas and Texas.
Anding, a 6-foot, 170-pounder with tremendous upside, adds to LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond's haul as he looks to retool the cornerback room.
He's the third cornerback to verbally pledge to the Tigers; joining DJ Pickett, the No. 1 cornerback in America, and Kade Phillips, a Top 10 corner in the 2025 class.
It's an impressive group for Raymond after making his return to Baton Rouge in January. Once back in The Boot, he hit the recruiting trail with force as he looks to bring back the "DBU" swagger to Death Valley.
“Really, it’s the in-state school, but me, I wasn’t much of a football player (growing up),” Anding told On3. “I was a basketball player, but I didn’t really watch basketball that much. I had nothing in my mind about football. But, after hearing (about LSU) and seeing stuff about it, it’s a good program, for one, and it’s the in-state school with a lot of fans and love shown to that program.”
LSU handed out an offer late in the recruiting process to Anding. A player who was trending to the Texas Longhorns in June, the Tigers extended a scholarship to him right before he was set to make a commitment decision.
Once LSU and recruiting guru Frank Wilson made the call, Anding went back to the drawing board to mull over his options with his camp.
Then, once the Recruiting Dead Period was lifted for the final weekend of July, Anding made his way to Baton Rouge for the Bayou Splash recruiting event.
From there, the rest was history. He soaked in the scenes of Death Valley while being surrounded by several LSU commitments and targets.
Anding now joins the No. 3 Recruiting Class in America headlined by five-stars Bryce Underwood (No. 1 QB), DJ Pickett (No. 1 CB), Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB) and Derek Meadows (Top 10 WR).
