LSU Football Lands Commitment From Prized Louisiana Wideout, Ex-Oklahoma Pledge
Lafayette (La.) four-star wide receiver Brayden Allen has committed to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers, he revealed via social media on Tuesday night.
Allen, a top-five receiver in Louisiana, flips his pledge away from the Oklahoma Sooners with head coach Lane Kiffin and the new staff in Baton Rouge landing the verbal prior to the Early Signing Period kicking off on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder quietly made his way to Baton Rouge on Sunday night to visit with Kiffin and the staff at the LSU Football Operations Building. From there, he backed off of his pledge to Oklahoma with the Bayou Bengals getting it done.
Allen is coming off of a strong junior campaign in 2024 where he logged 55 receptions for 1,155 yards and 10 touchdowns as he emerged as a national recruit.
Fast forward to his senior season this fall and his recruitment process took off with Southeastern Conference programs extending scholarships left and right to the Bayou State native.
Now, it's the LSU Tigers making a splash on Early Signing Day Eve with three commitments locking in their spot in the 2026 Recruiting Class on Tuesday.
The New Commitment to Know: JC Anderson
Decatur (Ill.) Mt. Zion four-star tight end JC Anderson has flipped his commitment from the Ole Miss Rebels to the LSU Tigers, he revealed via social media on Tuesday afternoon.
The Top-10 tight end in the 2026 Recruiting Class initially pledged to the Rebels over the likes of the Auburn Tigers and Illinois Fighting Illini, but with Lane Kiffin making his move to LSU, he's now following his head coach.
The 6-foot-7, 230-pounder logged 47 receptions for 535 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with 52 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one interception on defense across his junior campaign in 2024.
Kiffin, offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and tight ends Joe Cox are now all in Baton Rouge where Anderson has made the move to follow the ex-Ole Miss coaches.
“You could just tell that he’s an insanely smart dude and that he just knows a ton of ball. And literally just sitting down with him and Coach Weiss and Coach Cox and going through the offense kind of just blew me away," Anderson told Rivals after his pledge to Ole Miss.
"I feel like being in that environment with that much football knowledge is the best option for me.”
Now, all three coaches are in the Bayou State and are quickly picking up momentum with Anderson becoming the first commitment of the Kiffin era at LSU.
“I’m honestly looking forward to just being coached by Lane Kiffin and Cox,” Anderson said when he committed to Ole Miss. “Just developing is the thing. I know that they’re going to get me right for the NFL.”
More LSU News:
LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff
Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football
Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.