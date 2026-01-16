LSU Football Lands Commitment From Promising Offensive Lineman in Transfer Portal

Nicholls State offensive lineman Ja'Mard Jones has committed to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers after taking a visit to Baton Rouge on Thursday, he revealed via social media.

Jones is coming off of a strong true freshman campaign with the Colonels where he allowed zero sacks and only two quarterback pressures across six games played.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound Metairie (La.) native flew under the radar as a high school prospect on the recruiting scene, but wrapped up his prep career with 5A All-State honors while also shining on the hardwood with over 1,000 points scored across his basketball career.

Now, after one season in Thibodaux, Jones will make the move to Baton Rouge for his true sophomore campaign with Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals landing the pledge from the Louisiana native on Thursday night.

LSU currently holds the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America with over 30 signees as the new staff reconstructs the roster for the 2026 season.

Courtesy of Ja'Mard Jones on X.

The Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's in?

Quarterback (2):

Sam Leavitt - 6'2, 205 pounds - Arizona State Sun Devils

Hussan Longstreet - 6'0, 200 pounds - USC Trojans

Landen Clark - 6-foot, 186 pounds - Elon Phoenix

Running Back (2):

Raycine Guillory - 5'9, 190 pounds - Utah Utes

Rod Gainey Jr. - 6'0, 175 pounds - Charlotte 49ers

Dilin Jones - 6'0, 205 pounds - Wisconsin Badgers

Wide Receiver (9):

Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs

Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats

Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators

Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts

Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini

Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys

Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans

Tight End (1):

Malachi Thomas - 6'4, 240 pounds - Pitt Panthers

Zach Grace - 6'3, 238 pounds - Oregon Ducks

Courtesy of Zach Grace's Instagram.

Offensive Line (4):

Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles

William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats

Ja'Mard Jones - 6'4, 295 pounds - Nicholls State Colonels

EDGE (3)

Jordan Ross - 6'5, 245 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

Jaylen Brown - 6'5, 265 pounds - South Carolina Gamecocks

Achilles Woods - 6.3, 289 pounds - South Alabama Jaguars

Defensive Line (2)

Malik Blocton - 6'3, 291 pounds - Auburn Tigers

Stephiylan Green - 6'4, 290 pounds - Clemson Tigers

Safety (1):

Ty Benefield - 6'2, 205 pounds - Boise State Broncos

Special Teams (3):

P Hayden Craig - 6'1, 208 pounds - Florida Gators

LS Mack Mulhern - 6'0, 225 pounds - Florida Gators

K Scott Starzyk - 5'9, 172 pounds - Arkansas Razorbacks

