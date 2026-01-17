LSU Country

LSU Football Lands Commitment From Talented Big 12 Running Back in Transfer Portal

Lane Kiffin and Co. secure the talented UCF Knights transfer, commits to the Tigers while on a visit to Baton Rouge.
Zack Nagy|
Sep 6, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Stacy Gage (21) runs the ball during the second half against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Stacy Gage (21) runs the ball during the second half against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

UCF Knights running back Stacy Gage has committed to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers after taking a visit to Baton Rouge on Saturday, he revealed via social media.

Gage signed with UCF as a three-star, Top-50 running back in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle over offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Arizona State Sun Devils, and Arkansas Razorbacks, among several others.

The 5-foot-10, 205-pounder spent two seasons in Orlando after deciding to remain home and suit up for the Knights - contributing across his second year with the program in 2025.

Gage logged 13 carries for 63 yards and one touchdown last fall where he's now in search of a fresh start with the LSU Tigers.

LSU has inked four running backs via the NCAA Transfer Portal to join Harlem Berry and Caden Durham in 2026.

The Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's in?

Quarterback (3):
Sam Leavitt - 6'2, 205 pounds - Arizona State Sun Devils
Husan Longstreet - 6'0, 200 pounds - USC Trojans
Landen Clark - 6-foot, 186 pounds - Elon Phoenix

Running Back (3):
Raycine Guillory - 5'9, 190 pounds - Utah Utes
Rod Gainey Jr. - 6'0, 175 pounds - Charlotte 49ers
Dilin Jones - 6'0, 205 pounds - Wisconsin Badgers
Stacy Gage - 5'10, 205 pounds -

Wide Receiver (9):
Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs
Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats
Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators
Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts
Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini
Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys
Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels
Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans

Tight End (2):
Malachi Thomas - 6'4, 240 pounds - Pitt Panthers
Zach Grace - 6'3, 238 pounds - Oregon Ducks

LSU Tigers Football: Tyree Holloway.
Courtesy of Tyree Holloway's Instagram.

Offensive Line (8):
Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles
William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers
JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College
Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats
Ja'Mard Jones - 6'4, 295 pounds - Nicholls State Colonels
Sean Thompkins - 6'5, 300 pounds - Baylor Bears
Devin Harper - 6'4, 315 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels
Aliou Bah - 6'6, 327 pounds - Maryland Terrapins

EDGE (3)
Jordan Ross - 6'5, 245 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers
Jaylen Brown - 6'5, 265 pounds - South Carolina Gamecocks
Achilles Woods - 6.3, 289 pounds - South Alabama Jaguars

Defensive Line (2)
Malik Blocton - 6'3, 291 pounds - Auburn Tigers
Stephiylan Green - 6'4, 290 pounds - Clemson Tigers

Linebacker (1):
TJ Dottery - 6'3, 230 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Safety (3):
Ty Benefield - 6'2, 205 pounds - Boise State Broncos
Faheem Delane - 6'1, 210 pounds - Ohio State Buckeyes
Mason Dossett - 6'1, 194 pounds - Baylor Bears

Special Teams (3):
P Hayden Craig - 6'1, 208 pounds - Florida Gators
LS Mack Mulhern - 6'0, 225 pounds - Florida Gators
K Scott Starzyk - 5'9, 172 pounds - Arkansas Razorbacks

Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

