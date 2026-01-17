LSU Football Lands Commitment From Talented Big 12 Running Back in Transfer Portal

UCF Knights running back Stacy Gage has committed to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers after taking a visit to Baton Rouge on Saturday, he revealed via social media.

Gage signed with UCF as a three-star, Top-50 running back in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle over offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Arizona State Sun Devils, and Arkansas Razorbacks, among several others.

The 5-foot-10, 205-pounder spent two seasons in Orlando after deciding to remain home and suit up for the Knights - contributing across his second year with the program in 2025.

Gage logged 13 carries for 63 yards and one touchdown last fall where he's now in search of a fresh start with the LSU Tigers.

LSU has inked four running backs via the NCAA Transfer Portal to join Harlem Berry and Caden Durham in 2026.

The Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's in?

Quarterback (3):

Sam Leavitt - 6'2, 205 pounds - Arizona State Sun Devils

Husan Longstreet - 6'0, 200 pounds - USC Trojans

Landen Clark - 6-foot, 186 pounds - Elon Phoenix

Running Back (3):

Raycine Guillory - 5'9, 190 pounds - Utah Utes

Rod Gainey Jr. - 6'0, 175 pounds - Charlotte 49ers

Dilin Jones - 6'0, 205 pounds - Wisconsin Badgers

Stacy Gage - 5'10, 205 pounds -

Wide Receiver (9):

Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs

Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats

Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators

Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts

Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini

Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys

Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans

Tight End (2):

Malachi Thomas - 6'4, 240 pounds - Pitt Panthers

Zach Grace - 6'3, 238 pounds - Oregon Ducks

Courtesy of Tyree Holloway's Instagram.

Offensive Line (8):

Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles

William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats

Ja'Mard Jones - 6'4, 295 pounds - Nicholls State Colonels

Sean Thompkins - 6'5, 300 pounds - Baylor Bears

Devin Harper - 6'4, 315 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Aliou Bah - 6'6, 327 pounds - Maryland Terrapins

EDGE (3)

Jordan Ross - 6'5, 245 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

Jaylen Brown - 6'5, 265 pounds - South Carolina Gamecocks

Achilles Woods - 6.3, 289 pounds - South Alabama Jaguars

Defensive Line (2)

Malik Blocton - 6'3, 291 pounds - Auburn Tigers

Stephiylan Green - 6'4, 290 pounds - Clemson Tigers

Linebacker (1):

TJ Dottery - 6'3, 230 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Safety (3):

Ty Benefield - 6'2, 205 pounds - Boise State Broncos

Faheem Delane - 6'1, 210 pounds - Ohio State Buckeyes

Mason Dossett - 6'1, 194 pounds - Baylor Bears

Special Teams (3):

P Hayden Craig - 6'1, 208 pounds - Florida Gators

LS Mack Mulhern - 6'0, 225 pounds - Florida Gators

K Scott Starzyk - 5'9, 172 pounds - Arkansas Razorbacks

