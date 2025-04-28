LSU Football Lands Commitment From Top-10 Cornerback in America
Sierra Canyon (Calif.) cornerback Havon Finney Jr. has committed to the LSU Tigers, he revealed via social media on Monday.
Finney, a Top-10 cornerback in America, recently reclassified into the 2026 Recruiting Cycle where he will skip his junior campaign.
Prior to making the move to reclassify, Finney was the No. 1 cornerback in America in the 2027 cycle.
The California native selected Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers over the USC Trojans down the stretch with both programs turning up the heat for his services this offseason.
"This process has been great, it's a blessing," Finney said of his recruiting process. "It's always been a dream of mine to get to this point, and now I'm here."
Finney added: "LSU was an easy choice for me. The coaching staff, the environment and alumni base that they have. I can build connections on and off the field there."
Finney is coming off of a big-time sophomore season where he finished with 37 tackles, 16 pass break-ups and four interceptions.
Now, the 6-foot-2, 170-pounder has made his move after electing to pledge to the Bayou Bengals on Monday prior to his senior campaign.
“LSU I’d say them producing a lot of DBs,” Finney told On3’s Steve Wiltfong about his interest in the Tigers back in March. “The corners coach is really cool, Corey Raymond. He’s put a lot of dudes in the league. I’ve grown to know him and it’s been a cool experience.”
LSU now adds to the No. 1 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle that is bursting with talent.
The program holds pledges from a myriad of top talents in the country; headlined by the No. 1 wide receiver in America, Tristen Keys.
247Sports' Take on Finney:
"Finney recently made the move to reclassify into the class of ’26. It’s a move that makes a lot of sense as Finney started every game since his freshman season playing against one of the nation’s toughest schedules. From a traits standpoint, he has all the tools you’re looking for in a next level corner."
"He boasts a long, 6-2 frame with room to add good weight, is a plus athlete and can run. As a freshman, he clocked several sub-11.0-100-meter times with a personal best 10.81 and anchored the schools 4X100 relay team.
"He’s a three-phase athlete who we’ve seen at receiver, and he also took back two punts for touchdowns as a sophomore. He needs to continue to bulk up and add good weight."
"He plays a physical game in coverage and adding some size will help him in the run game as well. Finney has been a national recruit since he was a freshman and has the long-term upside to play for any school he wants, and his ceiling is extremely high."
