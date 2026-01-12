LSU Football Lands Prized Top-100 Transfer Quarterback to Lane Kiffin's Portal Haul

Elon quarterback Landen Clark has signed with the LSU Tigers with Lane Kiffin landing his first signal-caller in Baton Rouge, a source confirmed with LSU Tigers On SI.

The FCS All-American checks in as a Top-100 quarterback in the market with the Bayou Bengals, Michigan Wolverines, Kentucky Wildcats, and James Madison Dukes emerging as the schools to know in his process.

The 6-foot, 186-pounder started for Elon this past season as a redshirt-freshman where he appeared in all 12 games for the program and comes in as the No. 75 rated transfer at his position, according to 247Sports.

The dual-threat signal-caller threw for 2,321 yards and 18 touchdowns while also rushing for 614 yards and 11 scores on the year.

The LSU Tigers and Michigan Wolverines were two schools keeping close tabs on Clark, but a multi-day stay to Baton Rouge over the weekend sealed the deal for Kiffin and Co.

LSU's pitch was simple - the program has zero quarterbacks on roster where Clark would have an opportunity to come in and make a name for himself - potentially sitting one year before gaining the staff's trust for the following season.

Now, LSU has its first quarterback commit via the Transfer Portal with the program holding over 20 signees to this point in the free agent market.

The Transfer Portal Tracker:

Quarterback (1):

Landen Clark - 6-foot, 186 pounds - Elon Phoenix

Running Back (2):

Raycine Guillory - 5'9, 190 pounds - Utah Utes

Rod Gainey Jr. - 6'0, 175 pounds - Charlotte 49ers

Wide Receiver (7):

Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs

Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats

Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators

Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts

Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini

Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys

Tight End (1):

Malachi Thomas - 6'4, 240 pounds - Pitt Panthers

Offensive Line (3):

Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles

William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College

EDGE (3)

Jordan Ross - 6'5, 245 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

Jaylen Brown - 6'5, 265 pounds - South Carolina Gamecocks

Achilles Woods - 6.3, 289 pounds - South Alabama Jaguars

Defensive Line (2)

Malik Blocton - 6'3, 291 pounds - Auburn Tigers

Stephiylan Green - 6'4, 290 pounds - Clemson Tigers

Safety (1):

Ty Benefield - 6'2, 205 pounds - Boise State Broncos

Special Teams (3):

P Hayden Craig - 6'1, 208 pounds - Florida Gators

LS Mack Mulhern - 6'0, 225 pounds - Florida Gators

K Scott Starzyk - 5'9, 172 pounds - Arkansas Razorbacks

