LSU Football Lands Prized Top-100 Transfer Quarterback to Lane Kiffin's Portal Haul
In this story:
Elon quarterback Landen Clark has signed with the LSU Tigers with Lane Kiffin landing his first signal-caller in Baton Rouge, a source confirmed with LSU Tigers On SI.
The FCS All-American checks in as a Top-100 quarterback in the market with the Bayou Bengals, Michigan Wolverines, Kentucky Wildcats, and James Madison Dukes emerging as the schools to know in his process.
The 6-foot, 186-pounder started for Elon this past season as a redshirt-freshman where he appeared in all 12 games for the program and comes in as the No. 75 rated transfer at his position, according to 247Sports.
The dual-threat signal-caller threw for 2,321 yards and 18 touchdowns while also rushing for 614 yards and 11 scores on the year.
The LSU Tigers and Michigan Wolverines were two schools keeping close tabs on Clark, but a multi-day stay to Baton Rouge over the weekend sealed the deal for Kiffin and Co.
LSU's pitch was simple - the program has zero quarterbacks on roster where Clark would have an opportunity to come in and make a name for himself - potentially sitting one year before gaining the staff's trust for the following season.
Now, LSU has its first quarterback commit via the Transfer Portal with the program holding over 20 signees to this point in the free agent market.
The Transfer Portal Tracker:
Quarterback (1):
Landen Clark - 6-foot, 186 pounds - Elon Phoenix
Running Back (2):
Raycine Guillory - 5'9, 190 pounds - Utah Utes
Rod Gainey Jr. - 6'0, 175 pounds - Charlotte 49ers
Wide Receiver (7):
Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs
Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats
Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators
Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts
Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini
Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys
Tight End (1):
Malachi Thomas - 6'4, 240 pounds - Pitt Panthers
Offensive Line (3):
Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles
William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers
JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College
EDGE (3)
Jordan Ross - 6'5, 245 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers
Jaylen Brown - 6'5, 265 pounds - South Carolina Gamecocks
Achilles Woods - 6.3, 289 pounds - South Alabama Jaguars
Defensive Line (2)
Malik Blocton - 6'3, 291 pounds - Auburn Tigers
Stephiylan Green - 6'4, 290 pounds - Clemson Tigers
Safety (1):
Ty Benefield - 6'2, 205 pounds - Boise State Broncos
Special Teams (3):
P Hayden Craig - 6'1, 208 pounds - Florida Gators
LS Mack Mulhern - 6'0, 225 pounds - Florida Gators
K Scott Starzyk - 5'9, 172 pounds - Arkansas Razorbacks
More LSU News:
LSU Hosts No. 1 EDGE Transfer as Lane Kiffin Pushes For Ex-Penn State Defender
LSU Football Hosting Elite Florida Gators Transfer For Visit, Former Five-Star Recruit
Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats Among Teams to Watch for LSU Football Transfer
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.
Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics.Follow znagy20