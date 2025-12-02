LSU Football Loses Commitment From Coveted Louisiana Recruit Amid Lane Kiffin Hiring
New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton three-star offensive lineman Jalan Chapman has backed off of his commitment to the LSU Tigers with the Early Signing Period opening on Wednesday.
Chapman, one of the top interior offensive linemen in the Bayou State, committed to the LSU Tigers over the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, USC Trojans, Georgia Bulldogs, and Oregon Ducks, among others.
The 6-foot-2, 265-pounder remains a hot commodity on the recruiting scene, and amid change to the LSU staff, has had schools from coast-to-coast looking to flip him.
“You don’t go to LSU for the coach. You go to LSU because it’s LSU. I’m a lil Louisiana boy, I wouldn’t go no where else," Chapman told TigerRag.
Chapman recently reaffirmed his commitment to the LSU Tigers, but with a coaching change in Baton Rouge, he's now switched his decision. He's opened things back up.
"After prayer and careful consideration with my family, I have decided to fully reopen my recruitment and continue this process with clarity and purpose," Chapman wrote via X.
The Early Signing Period opens on Wednesday where the LSU Tigers will look to lock in a majority of the 2026 Recruiting Class, but there could be others departing.
LSU will also be looking to add multiple prospects to the class with Kiffin now on board - including an ex-Oklahoma pledge.
Brayden Allen: LSU Trending
Lafayette (La.) four-star wide receiver Brayden Allen quietly made his way to Baton Rouge on Sunday evening for a visit to see new LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin and the staff, according to WBRZ News.
Allen, a top-five receiver in Louisiana, verbally committed to the Oklahoma Sooners on Oct. 1 after flipping his pledge away from the Tulane Green Wave as his recruitment exploded.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder had remained loyal to a Tulane Green Wave, but after multiple SEC programs extended offers, he made the move to reopen his process with the Oklahoma Sooners swooping in to make the flip happen.
“My host was Elijah Thomas and that was pretty cool. We hung out for a while after the game and with the team,” Allen told Rivals.
“Their message was really just that I belong there in that environment and that I can go there and ball out but also come out a better man.”
Now, Allen's recruitment is open once again following a quiet visit to Baton Rouge to see Kiffin and Co. He's officially backed off of his commitment to the Oklahoma Sooners.
Allen is coming off of a strong junior campaign in 2024 where he logged 55 receptions for 1,155 yards and 10 touchdowns as he emerged as a national recruit.
Now, LSU is trending into the Early Signing Period on Wednesday, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff
Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football
Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.