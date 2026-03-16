LSU Football Makes Major Push for Colorado Buffaloes, Texas Longhorns DL Target

Garland (Tex.) Lakeview Centennial four-star defensive lineman Khing Thibodeaux has emerged as a priority target for powerhouse programs across America with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers keeping tabs.

Thibodeaux checks in as a Top-35 defensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with contenders emerging amid a pivotal offseason stretch in his process.

The 6-foot-2, 265-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, Ole Miss Rebels, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among others, across his prep career.

But contenders are quickly taking shape with the Colorado Buffaloes prioritizing the talented Lone Star State defender, according to multiple reports.

“Colorado offered me and made me their top defensive line target in the 2027 class. It’s exciting getting to play for Coach Prime and the Buffs, and I actually played against Coach Prime’s youth league team a long time ago," Thibodeaux told Rivals.

Now, the LSU Tigers are also looking to make a push for the Thibodeaux with Colorado Buffaloes On SI reporting that an visit is in the works - as first reported by Rivals.

"The talented defensive line recruit is scheduled to take an official visit to Colorado in June, but Spiegelman also reported that Thibodeaux has quite a few visits planned for the spring," Colorado Buffaloes On SI wrote.

"Before visiting Sanders and the Buffs, Thibodeaux will have taken trips to programs like Texas, Miami, Florida State, and LSU."

LSU is set for a significant stretch on the recruting trail across the spring and summer months with multiple visits locked in with priority targets.

Thibodeaux has emerged as a name to know along with Louisville (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman Mitchell Turner - the No. 3 rated prospect in America at his position.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida Gators, Texas A&M Aggies, and Missouri Tigers, among several others, as SEC schools enter the race.

But Magnolia State standout is down to eight schools after trimming his list with the LSU Tigers sitting alongside the Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, and Florida State Seminoles.

Now, as the offseason heats up, all eyes remain on Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers with the program battling multiple heavy-hitters for priority targets on the 2027 Big Board.

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