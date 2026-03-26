LSU Football Makes Massive Impression on Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Nebraska Target

Saint Joseph (Ill.) four-star offensive lineman Cameron Wagner made his way to Baton Rouge on Tuesday morning for a visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as the program opened Spring Camp.

Wagner, a Top-30 rated offensive tackle in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has started evaluating contenders in his recruitment with Kiffin and Co. piquing his interest amid a pivotal offseason in his process.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Iowa Hawkeyes, and Ohio State Buckeyes, among several others, across his prep career.

But there are multiple programs that are piquing his interest after locking in a busy unofficial visit schedule this offseason:

Wagner has taken visits to see the Auburn Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and LSU Tigers to this point with visits on deck to check-in with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, Wisconsin Badgers, and Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Illinois native has raved about the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to this point with Marcus Freeman and Co. emerging as the leaders in his recruitment, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

“They're all good dudes,” Wagner told Irish Sports Daily. “I fit in really well with them. I just feel like we're the same type of guys. We're big dudes that love football and just love to hang out together and have a good time.

“I had personal meetings with Coach Freeman and Coach Rudolph,” he added. “So it was awesome just talking about my game and stuff like that. What can I improve on? Things like that.”

But the LSU Tigers are also coming on strong with the program prioritizing Wagner after a visit to Baton Rouge this week.

LSU is making 2027 4-star OT Cameron Wagner a priority moving forward, @SWiltfong_ reports 🐯



“What makes LSU stand out is how they have a new staff with Coach Kiffin there.”



Read: https://t.co/UYXCeC3H0S pic.twitter.com/p2mbqxpOTl — Rivals (@Rivals) March 25, 2026

“What makes LSU stand out is how they have a new staff with Coach Kiffin there," Wagner told Rivals following his strong trip to the Bayou State this week.

Now, as the offseason continues, the LSU Tigers will look to continue making their presence felt for Wagner amid a pivotal stretch in his recruitment.

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