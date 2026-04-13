LSU Football Emerging as Contender for Florida Gators, Alabama Crimson Tide Target

Mobile (Ala.) Vigor four-star linebacker Isaac McNeil has narrowed his focus to seven schools with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers among the top contenders fighting for his commitment.

McNeil checks in as the No. 6 rated linebacker in America with programs from coast-to-coast eyeing the Alabama native as he works through a pivotal offseason in his process.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Auburn Tigers, Floridsa Gators, Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

But contenders are separating from the pack with McNeil now down to seven schools - including Kiffin's LSU Tigers amid an aggressive pursuit from the defensive staff in Baton Rouge.

It's the LSU Tigers sitting alongside the Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Texas A&M Aggies, and Jackson State Tigers, according to Rivals.

NEWS: Four-Star LB Isaac McNeil is down to 7 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 215 LB from Mobile, AL is ranked as a Top 85 Recruit in the 2027 Rivals300



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/I9spacqid2 pic.twitter.com/PLYOczEatk — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 9, 2026

"McNeil checks in at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds and he’s also now an outlier in the Rivals300 after making a big jump up the rankings," Rivals wrote of McNeil.

"His recruitment has an unsurprising SEC flavor to date. He’s got official visits locked in with Georgia, Auburn, Texas A&M, Florida and Alabama. The in-state Tigers are currently trending, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine."

LSU has dipped into Alabama on multiple occasions - most recently in one of Kiffin's first signings after inking five-star wide receiver Corey Barber to a deal - flipping him away from the Ole Miss Rebels.

"Electric pass catcher that has the ability to turn every catch into a score. Dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands. Hits top gear instantaneously and can make defenders miss in a phone booth. Tremendous downfield ball tracker with natural hands," Rivals' Scouting Report says.

"Fluid and twitchy at the top of his routes. Strong hands with ability to high point the football and catch away from frame with ease. Excellent body control and sideline awareness. Polished and versatile receiver threat that can make immediate impact out of the slot that should develop into a true number one option sooner than later."

Now, LSU is eyeing another talented Alabama prospect with McNeil on the Tigers' radar amid a critical offseason in his process.

More LSU News:

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