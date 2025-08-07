LSU Football, Michigan Wolverines and Oklahoma Sooners Eyeing Massive Recruiting Runs
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue an impressive offseason on the recruiting trail with the program surging into the Top-10 of the team rankings.
The Bayou Bengals hold the No. 8 overall class, according to Rivals, with 18 commitments as it currently stands, but the program has its sights set on more talent available.
After an impressive stretch of official visits in June, Kelly and Co. hosted a myriad of visitors to Baton Rouge for official visits as a hectic offseason continued.
Fast forward to July and the program quickly received noteworthy news with the No. 1 athlete in America, Lamar Brown, electing to shut down his recruitment and commit to the LSU program.
For the 6-foot-4, 285-pounder, the opportunity to represent his home state and lace up his cleats in Tiger Stadium was the difference-maker leading into the decision.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said.
"Frank Wilson. He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
But Brown headlines a deep list of players to pledge to the program this offseason with LSU also landing a commitment from five-star EDGE Trenton Henderson and other top prospects.
Now, Kelly's program has quickly emerged as a red-hot team on the recruiting trail alongside multiple powerhouses.
Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines have pieced together a strong 2026 Recruiting Class to this point with 22 pledges making up the No. 11 rated class in America.
Along with Michigan, the Oklahoma Sooners put together an efficient offseason, but have their sights on a strong fall ahead.
The Sooners are finalists for Top-10 EDGE Jake Kreul with a decision less than a week away. The Sunshine State prospect will choose between Oklahoma, Texas and Ole Miss.
With the LSU Tigers sitting in the Top-10 of the 2026 Recruiting Rankings, the program is looking to add to the class. Which targets are on the Bayou Bengals' radar?
Pair of Priority Targets to Know: 2026 Cycle Edition
Jase Mathews: No. 2 WR in America
Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews will reveal a commitment decision on Friday, August 8 with the LSU Tigers battling down the stretch.
The No. 2 rated wideout in America is down to the LSU Tigers, Auburn Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies and Ole Miss Rebels with a decision roughly 48 hours out.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has solidified his finalists with his focus now on a quartet of Southeastern Conference schools as he nears the finish line in his process.
Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers are ramping up their push for Mathews, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI, with the program making this a two-team race alongside LSU.
Sources at Auburn feel comfortable in their pursuit, but the LSU Tigers remain confident in their offer 48 hours out.
The predictions have already begun rolling in for the Auburn Tigers via Rivals' Jeffrey Lee with the program feeling comfortable in their stance.
Darius Gray: No. 1 IOL in America
Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher School five-star offensive lineman Darius Gray has narrowed his focus to five schools with a commitment decision locked in for August 22.
Gray, the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America, will choose between the LSU Tigers, South Carolina Gamecocks, Tennessee Volunteers, Ohio State Buckeyes and Clemson Tigers this month.
The 6-foot-2, 285-pounder has emerged as one of the top available prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the five programs set to battle it out down the stretch of his process.
The relationship Gray has built with LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis is what has allowed the Tigers to cement their status as a contender.
“Definitely Coach Davis. Coach Davis is one of the greatest humans that I’ve ever talked to. He gives off a father figure. He hopes the kids grow as men, and that is very important with me coming into college at 18, so to have someone like that to help you develop as an NFL player, but also as a great human being, a great husband, a great father, and that is just something I want," Gray said.
"LSU kind of speaks for itself. It’s a winning program. They do everything to develop linemen perfectly, so that’s good and they check all the boxes.”
But the South Carolina Gamecocks continue chipping away at Gray as the five-star prospect winds down his recruitment process. It's set to be an LSU vs. South Carolina battle.
More LSU News:
LSU Football, Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines Trending in Recruiting
LSU Football and Notre Dame Fighting Irish Making Early Impression on Top Cornerback
No. 1 Athlete in America, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Helping Recruit Top Prospect
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.