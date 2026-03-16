LSU Football Surging for No. 1 Tight End in America Amid Lane Kiffin's Strong Pursuit

Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson has narrowed his focus to six schools with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers surging for the dynamic pass-catcher out of the Bayou State.

Hudson, the No. 1 rated tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has reeled in offers galore across his illustrious prep career after emerging as one of the top dual-sport athletes in America.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, but contenders are quickly emerging.

Fast forward to Monday evening and Hudson revealed his six finalists as he eyes a summer commitment decision with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers firmly in the race.

According to Rivals' Hayes Fawcett, Hudson is down to the:

- LSU Tigers

- Nebraska Cornhuskers

- Texas A&M Aggies

- Miami Hurricanes

- USC Trojans

- Missouri Tigers

NEWS: Five-Star TE Ahmad Hudson is down to 6 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’6 230 TE from Ruston, LA is ranked as the No. 1 TE in the ’27 Class and a Top 32 basketball recruit



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/b8Lcfu9iMo pic.twitter.com/Q8QO5JK1kH — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 16, 2026

“Nebraska is setting the pace in the recruitment of Hudson since his last visit to Lincoln in November. Nebraska was in line to get Hudson back to campus for a basketball game before weather derailed travel plans," Rivals wrote of Hudson's recruitment.

"Texas A&M and LSU continue to chip away with Hudson, a legacy target for the Tigers. LSU is going to be a threat for Hudson until he signs and are making strides behind the scenes to close the gap here.”

The LSU Tigers are quickly building momentum in the program's pursuit of America's top-ranked tight end with Rivals' Shea Dixon logging a prediction on Monday morning in favor of the program winning out for his commitment.

Hudson burst on the scene in 2024 where he reeled in 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns during his breakout sophomore campaign, but it didn't stop there for the two-sport athlete.

On the hardwood, he was named the Ruston Daily Leader MVP and Louisiana District 2-5A MVP as a sophomore after averaging 21 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.

Now, after following his remarkable sophomore campaign with another impressive season in 2025 as a junior, Hudson has emerged as the top dual-sport athlete in America.

As his process intensifies this offseason, the LSU Tigers remain a force with Kiffin and Co. building momentum in the program's pursuit of the No. 1 tight end in America and Top-35 prospect in basketball.

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