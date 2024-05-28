LSU Football: No. 1 Cornerback in America DJ Pickett Set to Visit LSU
LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond has already made an impact on the recruiting trail for the Tigers as he looks to bring back "DBU" to Baton Rouge.
Brian Kelly and Co. are reaping the benefits of the elite recruiter being on their team as he continues taking strides on "The Trail" with several coveted targets.
The Bayou Bengals continue ramping up their push for the top-ranked cornerback in the 2025 class, DJ Pickett, with the coveted target set to return to The Bayou State this weekend for an official visit. Pickett announced the visit on his social media.
The No. 1 safety in the 2025 cycle has already made his way to "The Boot" to check out the scenes of Death Valley three times this calendar year with Raymond and Co. doing their due diligence for the top target.
After a visit in February, Pickett arrived in Baton Rouge for another unofficial visit during the weekend of March 8 alongside several coveted recruits such as Bryce Underwood, Harlem Berry and Dakorien Moore, among others.
Then, the third visit came for the LSU Spring Game in April.
Now, all focus shifts to this weekend's official visit where Pickett will be accompanied by several of the LSU football staff's prized targets.
LSU gets the first official visit for Pickett while he navigates a busy summer.
Pickett's Summer Official Visit Schedule:
LSU: May 31-June 2
Georgia: June 7
Miami: June 14
Oregon: June 21
Pickett, who's cruised up the recruiting rankings over the last few months, released a final five schools in December consisting of Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Florida and Michigan.
Since then, he's revised his list with LSU and Oregon in the mix. Now, several experts have ruled LSU as the team to beat.
Here's a dive into Pickett's recent trips to Baton Rouge, his final schools and more with LSU prepared to bring the coveted cornerback down South for an official:
The Buzz on Pickett's Visits to The Boot and the Finalists:
Corey Raymond Leading the Charge
Despite only being on staff for just a handful of months, Raymond is handling business on "The Trail."
During his previous coaching stint at LSU from 2012-2021, Raymond coached seven players who earned first-team All-America honors along with four first round NFL Draft picks. He had another five players selected in the second round of the NFL Draft and also coached the 2019 Jim Thorpe Award winner Grant Delpit.
Raymond is a former standout defensive back for the Tigers and later went on play six seasons in the NFL.
“Corey’s passion for LSU and the desire for our program to have the best defensive back unit in the country really stood out,” Kelly said following the hire. “Corey’s tremendous knowledge and experience, along with his recruiting success, make him a great addition to a strong defensive staff."
Now, he's had an opportunity to wine and dine the No. 1 defensive back in America with Pickett making his way to Baton Rouge for several unofficial visits.
Pickett had been in contact with Raymond during his stint with the Florida Gators. Now, after making a return to LSU, he's made an impact on Pickett.
For the Tigers, it's clear the impact Corey Raymond has already had on this program.
LSU reeled in a commitment from Top 10 cornerback in America, Jaboree Antoine, in late January as this program retools its secondary.
Keylan Moses and Other Tigers Pushing for Pickett
During Pickett's first visit earlier this year, LSU rolled out the red carpet with members of the Tigers' 2025 recruiting class dropping in to visit with Pickett.
The top recruiter for the 2025 class has been four-star linebacker Keylan Moses and he made sure to check in with Pickett before he departed.
The two went through a photoshoot, discussed future plans and more, sources told LSU Country.
Along with Moses popping in, 2024 signees DaShawn McBryde and Joel Rogers made an appearance at Pickett's visit.
The trio of safeties took pictures together while the pair of Tigers provided their pitch to Pickett.
The Top Five Schools
The Bayou Bengals brought in Pickett for an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge and quickly made an impact in his recruitment.
The No. 1 defensive back in the 2025 cycle made his way to "The Boot" to check out the scenes of Death Valley and the Tigers quickly rose to the top of his list.
LSU made Pickett's Top 5 schools alongside Oregon, Georgia, Michigan and Miami.
The Buzz: LSU made significant movement in Pickett's recruitment with the visit going "very well," sources told LSU Country. The Tigers are well positioned as he prepares for his official visit this weekend, but again, the recruiting game is fluid with LSU looking to make another major impact.
The Tigers believe they are certainly near the top of his list, if not at the top after successful visits to Baton Rouge.
Pickett isn't committing any time soon and will take game day visits in the fall, sources tell LSU Country, but the Tigers are taking strides in the right direction here.
LSU Country will have the latest on Pickett's recruitment as he navigates a visit schedule with LSU heavily in the mix.
