LSU Football: No. 1 Cornerback in Louisiana Backs Off Commitment to LSU
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have lost a commitment from the No. 1 cornerback in Louisiana after Jaboree Antoine reopened his recruitment on Sunday.
Antoine, a Top 10 cornerback in America, revealed his intentions to decommit from the Bayou Bengals with a pair of powerhouse programs trending for his services.
After committing to Kelly and Co. in January, Antoine continued taking official visits elsewhere over the last few months.
Now, the coveted defensive back has found his way back in the free agent market with Miami and Florida State surging in his recruitment.
Antoine will also keep LSU in the mix along with the Hurricanes and Seminoles, according to On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett.
A 6-foot-2, 185-pounder out of New Iberia (La.), Antoine has skyrocketed up the recruiting ranks this year after climbing his way to Top 75 overall status in the 2025 cycle.
LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond secured the services of the star cornerback earlier this year once making his return to Baton Rouge, and now with Antoine reopening his recruitment, he'll put his foot on the gas once again.
LSU's secondary has remained a talking point over the last few seasons with the Tigers struggling to receive production from their defensive backfield.
After reeling in a commitment from the No. 1 cornerback in the Bayou State, LSU was trending upward after a few down years.
Now, it's back the drawing board for LSU with the Tigers continuing their pursuit of the top defensive backs in America, including DJ Pickett.
Pickett is the No. 1 cornerback in the 2025 cycle and has taken four separate trips to Baton Rouge along with an official visit the weekend of June 1.
Kelly and the Tigers are hot on the recruiting trail with a pair of 2025 targets revealing their commitments to LSU this week.
The loss of Antoine is a big one, but the Tigers will continue pursuing the best prospects in the country.
A dive into the pair of 2025 commitments LSU secured this week:
Carius Curne: No. 1 Interior Offensive Lineman in America (2025)
Curne, an Arkansas native who selected the Tigers over the hometown Razorbacks, announced his decision on Thursday morning.
The 6-foot-4, 320-pounder is fresh off of an official visit with offensive line coach Brad Davis and the Tigers last weekend with Curne electing to shutdown his recruitment just days after.
Curne, the top-ranked offensive lineman in the country according to On3 Sports, made his way to "The Boot" for a multi-day stay where he could check out campus, talk business with Davis and more.
There was buzz that Curne wouldn't make the official visit to LSU after wrapping up a trip with Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks the weekend before.
A former Razorbacks pledge, Sam Pittman's program had all the momentum heading into the weekend, but LSU swung for the fences after receiving the final visit.
Just days later, the Tigers land his commitment.
Curne backed off of his pledge to Arkansas in March after the Tigers continued surging in his recruitment. It was a back and forth battle between both programs, according to a source, with a decision now public.
With Curne in the mix, LSU holds commitments from three players rated No. 1 at their position in Bryce Underwood (No. 1 QB), Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB) and Curne (No. 1 IOL).
We've seen Davis work his magic on the recruiting trail with several coveted prospects signing with LSU over the years. He's landed a five-star prospect in the last three recruiting cycles with Curne now becoming another prized commitment.
A true recruiting guru, he's worked his magic once again with the addition of a high-upside recruit in Curne.
A player who began playing football in just the ninth grade, Curne's ceiling is sky high with Davis doing his due diligence in this one.
Jesse Harrold: Top 10 EDGE in America (2025)
The Bayou Bengals reeled in a commitment from Top 10 EDGE in America Jesse Harrold, he announced via social media on Saturday.
The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder out of Florida committed to LSU over the likes of Colorado, Illinois and Texas A&M after Kelly and Co. got the fast-rising prospect to Baton Rouge for an official visit in June.
The four-star EDGE is the first commitment for Kevin Peoples, LSU's defensive ends coach. Now, he secures a pledge from one of the top prospects in America with Harrold joining the 2025 class.
The prized Sunshine State native was expected to officially visit both Georgia and Texas A&M this month after wrapping up a trip to LSU.
Once he checked out the scenes of Death Valley, he knew where he wanted to be. Then, he shut down his recruitment and revealed a commitment to the Tigers.
LSU currently holds the No. 2 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle with the Tigers creeping up on Ohio State for the No. 1 slot, according to On3 Sports' Rankings.
