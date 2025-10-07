LSU Football, Notre Dame and Ohio State Set to Host Coveted Safety Target
Rolesville (N.C.) four-star safety Marquis Bryant continues his rise as one of the top defensive backs in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of schools entering the race.
Bryant, the No. 2 rated safety in North Carolina, has reeled in offers from the likes of the Penn State Nittany Lions, Georgia Bulldogs, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among several others.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder is in the midst of a critical fall stretch in his recruitment with multiple unofficial visits on the docket across the next handful of weeks.
That includes Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers getting in on the action with the Bayou Bengals set to host Bryant on an unofficial visit during the weekend of Oct. 25.
Kelly and Co. will host the Texas A&M Aggies with the weekend emerging as a critical recruiting stretch for the program.
Along with the LSU Tigers set to get Bryant down to Baton Rouge on a visit, the four-star defensive back has also locked in trips to see the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Oct. 18), Ohio State Buckeyes (No.v 1) and Georgia Bulldogs (Nov. 15) on unofficial visits.
LSU is beginning to turn up the heat on multiple defensive backs in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Bryant becoming a name to know for the program as Kelly and Co. intensify their push.
A Name to Know: CB Joshua Dobson
Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson will be in Baton Rouge this Saturday for the LSU Tigers' Week 7 matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Dobson, the No. 1 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has emerged as a household name with a myriad of programs entering the race for his services.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound South Carolina native has reeled in offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, North Carolina Tar Heels, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others.
But Dobson has now shifted his focus to 12 schools after revealing his finalists last week with the Bayou Bengals making the cut.
The LSU Tigers sit alongside Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas Tech, Penn State, Clemson, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Oklahoma as the contenders in his process.
No. 11 LSU and South Carolina will kickoff in Tiger Stadium on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. CT with the Bayou Bengals looking to get back in the win column.
More LSU News:
Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 Tight End in America Visiting SEC Rival
LSU Football, Oregon Ducks, Ohio State's National Championship Odds See Shift
LSU Football Cornerback, Five-Star Freshman Receives Rave Review From Brian Kelly
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.