LSU Football, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Oregon Ducks Set to Host Prized Prospect
Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice three-star defensive lineman Brayden Parks has reeled in a myriad of offers across his prep career with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in the mix.
Parks, a Top-10 overall prospect in Illinois, flaunts a double-digit scholarship list with the "Who's Who" of college football entering the race for his services.
The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Longhorns, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among several others.
Now, after a strong offseason on the camp circuit, Parks will begin evaluating the contenders in his process.
The touted defensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle has locked in game day trips for this fall with the LSU Tigers landing an unofficial visit of their own.
Parks will be in Baton Rouge on October 25, according to 247Sports, for the LSU Tigers versus Texas A&M Aggies clash.
Parks will also visit the Ohio State Buckeyes [Aug. 30], Notre Dame Fighting Irish [Sept. 13], Illinois Fighting Illini [Sept. 27], Tennessee Volunteers [Nov. 11] and Oregon Ducks [TBD].
Parks comes in as a Top-35 defensive lineman in America with an impressive offer list to back it up.
He recently caught up with 247Sports to break down a few schools in the mix.
Ohio State: "Ohio State is a great program led by Coach Day and the entire staff," Parks said. "Coach Johnson is probably one of the best D-Line coaches to ever do it. OSU has a winning culture, and the players show it."
Notre Dame: "Coach Freeman is demanding excellence from the players and he coaches with intensity. But, he's also not intimidating to talk with. Coach Washington is a great teacher and I learned a lot from him during the Invasion," Parks said.
Oregon: "The Oregon trip was my first time traveling to the northwestern part of the country," he said. "Oregon's current facility was very impressive, the new facility which is under construction looked amazing. Coach Lanning was in the mix with all the recruits while we were on campus."
Now, Parks will gear up for critical stretch this upcoming fall with the LSU Tigers on the docket for an unofficial visit in October.
More LSU News:
LSU Football, Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines Trending in Recruiting
LSU Football and Notre Dame Fighting Irish Making Early Impression on Top Cornerback
No. 1 Athlete in America, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Helping Recruit Top Prospect
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.