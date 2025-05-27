LSU Football, Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide Battling for Elite DL
Bessemer (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin has locked in three visits heading into the summer months with the LSU Tigers getting one of their own.
Ruffin, a Top-20 defensive lineman in America, has received offers from a myriad of programs during his process with multiple SEC schools in the mix.
That includes Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals after Ruffin set three official visits for the summer.
LSU will get a crack at the 6-foot-4, 290-pounder out of Alabama this weekend where he'll be in Baton Rouge for a multi-day stay.
Ruffin will arrive on Friday, May 30 before departing on June 1.
“The conversations have been great from (LSU defensive line coach Kyle Williams),” Ruffin told On3 Sports. “He tells me how I can make an impact on their defensive line.”
Ruffin took an unofficial visit to LSU during the program's Spring Camp in March where he soaked in the scenes of Baton Rouge.
The official visit to LSU this weekend will be the first for the talented Top-10 prospect out of Alabama, but he's locked in two more to round out June.
Ruffin will officially visit both the Ohio State Buckeyes [June 6-8] and Alabama Crimson Tide [June 20-22].
The Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators are also viewed as contenders in his process as he navigates a critical stretch in his process.
Ruffin recently competed in the Under Armour Next+ Camp in Nashville with On3 Sports' Cody Bellaire getting an up-close look at the talented four-star defender.
On3 Sports' Take: “Ruffin had the second best showing along the defensive front, behind fellow state of Alabama prospect, Jamarion Matthews,” wrote Charles Power, On3’s Director of Scouting and Rankings.
“The 6-foot-3.5, 290-pounder showed some explosive movements in drills along with a nice effort level. He carried that over into 1-on-1’s, where he won the majority of the reps we saw. Ruffin shot off the line with burst and violence at the point of attack.
"Similar to Matthews, we liked the technical ability Ruffin showed on Sunday. Ruffin often went for power but flashed a nice bull rush and employed a straight arm while driving the offensive lineman deep into the backfield.”
Kalen DeBoer and the home-state Alabama Crimson Tide are currently viewed as the favorites for Ruffin with LSU, Florida, Tennessee and Ohio State remaining in pursuit of the talented four-star.
