LSU Football, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oklahoma Target Sees Meteoric Rise in Rankings

Pearland (Tex.) Shadow Creek four-star wide receiver Jaylen Addai has quickly blossomed into one of the top pass-catchers in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers firmly in the race.

Addai, an LSU legacy, debuted as a Top-15 prospect in America and the No. 4 rated wide receiver with schools galore quickly entering the race with offers on the table.

The 6-foot, 167-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oklahoma Sooners, Texas A&M Aggies, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and SMU Mustangs, among several others, across his first two years on the prep scene.

"Gifted young receiver prospect with strong multi-sport profile and football pedigree. Flashes above-the-rim athleticism on the basketball floor. Wiry strong and long-limbed to expand catch radius and high-pointing range," 247Sports wrote of Addai.

"Crisp and fairly sudden, which showed in drill work on Spring 2025 elite camp circuit. Yet to get high-volume varsity reps, but poised to break out. Projects as a potential high-major weapon who can win at multiple levels in a variety of ways."

But his meteoric rise has quickly taken America by storm this offseason where he debuted as a Top-15 prospect in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle, according to Rivals.

Evaluators are salivating at the potential Addai has as a prospect at the next level with his NFL lineage on full display already across his first two seasons of high school ball.

Scout’s Take: “Addai is an explosive, well-rounded receiver prospect. He is a fluid, functional mover, has the ability to get open at all levels of the field, turned in a very productive sophomore season while playing top competition in the Houston area, and of course is one of several prospects in the top 15 who have NFL bloodlines with his father being a long-time NFL running back.” — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings.

As Addai navigates a pivotal offseason in the Lone Star State, the LSU Tigers will be a program to watch with his father's legacy in Baton Rouge firmly cemented after being a critical component to the 2003 National Championship team.

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