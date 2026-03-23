LSU Football, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels Among Contenders for Top Athlete

Cecilia (La.) four-star wide receiver Braylon Calais has narrowed his focus to six programs with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers firmly in the race for the dynamic offensive weapon.

Calais checks in as the No. 5 rated athlete in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where he has seen his status skyrocket after back-to-back big-time seasons for his high school squad.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder turned heads after logging 1,059 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on 163 carries while also tallying 411 receiving yards and four scores as a wideout across the 2024 season.

Calais thrives with the ball in his hands after shining as both a running back and wideout, but he also impacts the game as a return specialist where he averaged more than 32 yards per return on the season.

Fast forward to his junior campaign in 2025 and the Louisiana native once again took America by storm with a myriad of schools entering his recruitment.

Now, finalists have emerged for the top-ranked athlete in Louisiana with the LSU Tigers surging in his recruitment process.

Courtesy of Braylon Calais via X.

The LSU Tigers sit alongside the Ole Miss Rebels, Ohio State Buckeyes, Miami Hurricanes, Houston Cougars and Texas A&M Aggies.

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have intensified their pursuit for Calais with the program's shot-caller making his way to Cecilia (La.) in January for a visit with the top-ranked recruit.

Alongside Kiffin, LSU Tigers running backs coach Kevin Smith also made the trip with Calais receiving face time with the two decision-makers.

Fast forward just days later and Calais then traveled down to Baton Rouge for an in-person visit with the coaching staff once again as LSU prioritizes the Cecilia (La.) star.

Courtesy of Braylon Calais on Instagram.

Now, after a pair of visits with Kiffin and Co. this offseason, LSU is continuing to chip away at the talented weapon, but other schools are battling - notably the Ole Miss Rebels in what is becoming a two-team race, according to Rivals.

Ole Miss running backs coach Frank Wilson checked in with Calais in January for an in-person visit as the SEC foe looks to emerge as a true contender for the No. 3 rated athlete in America.

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