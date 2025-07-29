LSU Football, Oklahoma Sooners and Florida Gators 'Making Run' at Nation's No. 1 IOL
Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston four-star offensive lineman Albert Simien has emerged as one of the top prospects in America following a standout sophomore campaign in 2024.
Simien, the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others.
The Louisiana native has quickly become a hot commodity on the recruiting scene with the Bayou Bengals making their presence felt in his process early.
A 6-foot-3, 265-pound rising-junior with tremendous versatility, it's no secret why the LSU Tigers are heavily involved in Simien's process.
“It was great,” Simien told On3 Sports following the most recent trip to Baton Rouge. “Getting to talk with the offensive line coaches one-on-one and getting to learn more about The Path of LSU football and the importance of balancing academics and athletics for success.”
With multiple SEC, Big Ten and ACC schools in the mix, where do the Tigers stand in the pursuit of one of Louisiana's top prospects in the 2027 cycle?
According to Rivals Sam Spiegelman, the Tigers are "making a run" at Simien as his recruiting process ramps up, but others are heavily in the mix.
The LSU Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, Texas A&M Aggies, Florida Gators, Tennessee Volunteers, Alabama Crimson Tide and Nebraska Cornhuskers are battling for the elite offensive lineman.
Simien is generating significant buzz on the recruiting scene this offseason, but it's the LSU Tigers that are a force to be reckoned with.
Last month, LSU received a prediction to land Simien in next year's cycle, according to On3 Sports' Shea Dixon.
LSU continues pushing the right buttons with the Bayou Bengals now trending for the highly-touted Louisiana native with the likes of Alabama, Texas A&M and others intensifying their pursuit.
Louisiana is home to multiple top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Kelly and Co. looking to build a wall around the state once again.
More LSU News:
LSU Football, Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines Trending in Recruiting
LSU Football and Notre Dame Fighting Irish Making Early Impression on Top Cornerback
No. 1 Athlete in America, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Helping Recruit Top Prospect
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.