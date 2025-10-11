LSU Football, Oklahoma Sooners and Ohio State Among Finalists for Top-Five Safety
Waxahachie (Tex.) four-star safety JayQuan Snell has narrowed his focus to 10 schools with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers making the cut for the prized defensive back.
Snell, the No. 3 rated safety in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has earned offers from several programs across his prep career with contenders now beginning to separate from the pack.
The 6-foot-3, 198-pounder pieced together a breakout campaign in 2024 after logged 86 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception, 1 forced, and 1 fumble in 13 games as a sophomore.
Now, the top-five safety in America has broken down his finalists with 10 schools emerging as contenders.
Snell is down to the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas A&M Aggies, Tennessee Volunteers, Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Miami Hurricanes.
As it currently stands, the Texas A&M Aggies are viewed as the frontrunners in his process with a prediction being logged on Saturday by Rivals' Steve Wiltfong.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are beginning to place an emphasis on the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple top targets on the Big Board in Baton Rouge.
The Name to Know: WR Kesean Bowman
Brentwood (Tenn.) five-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman will make his way to Baton Rouge on Saturday for the LSU Tigers' Week 7 matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The top-five wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle recently backed off of a pledge to Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks after being committed to the top-five program in America for a short stint.
Now, programs from coast-to-coast are battling for his pledge with the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines, and Texas Longhorns, among others, turning up the heat for his services.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder hauled in 56 receptions for 1,023 yards and eight touchdowns for his prep squad as a sophomore in 2024. Now, he's reaping the benefits of his success on the recruiting trail.
The ex-Oregon Ducks pledge will hit the road to Baton Rouge this weekend for an unofficial visit to LSU where Brian Kelly and Co. will roll out the red carpet.
