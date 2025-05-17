LSU Football, Oklahoma Sooners Named Finalists for Top-Five Quarterback in America
Celina (Tex.) four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley remains a priority prospect for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers heading into a critical summer stretch.
The Lone Star State recruit, who's now rated as a Top-5 signal-caller in America, is in the midst of an impressive run with the Bayou Bengals putting on a full-court press for his services.
Bentley is coming off of a dominant junior season where he began gaining national recognition as one of the top quarterbacks in Texas.
He's now seen his ranking skyrocket to the No. 5 overall quarterback in America, according to On3 Sports' latest recruiting rankings update.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder torched defenses after logging 3,330 yards passing and 47 touchdowns while completing 70 percent of his throws in 2024.
He added another 933 yards rushing and 16 more scores on his way to leading his prep squad to a state championship.
After becoming a national prospect heading into a critical summer stretch, Bentley earned multiple offers with the LSU Tigers piquing his interest.
He's since visited Baton Rouge for a visit during LSU's Spring Camp where he had the chance to soak in the scenes of campus.
“For the first time around the whole coaching staff, they made it clear that I am a priority for them. It excites me that they make that clear. I’ve gotten to know Coach Sloan well over the past couple months, we talk nearly every night and he is a really genuine good guy,” Bentley told On3’s Steve Wiltfong.
“He and LSU have had amazing success developing quarterbacks and that’s one of my priorities. They have something special there.”
The atmosphere is Death Valley excites Bentley with the fanbase intriguing him as the Tigers quickly became a finalist.
“There’s nothing like walking into Tiger Stadium and knowing I can do big things,” he told On3. “Got to go to the baseball game, and there’s no question that LSU fans are awesome.”
Now, the LSU Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners round out Bentley's final two schools after he trimmed his list on Saturday. He eliminated the Georgia Bulldogs from contention.
Bentley worked through the Elite 11 Tampa event this offseason with the Lone Star State signal-caller standing out.
“Bentley showed well-rounded dual-threat ability,” said On3’s Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power. “He has a live downfield arm and made an array of impressive throws down the stretch in the state playoffs.
"Bentley has a compact, powerful build, allowing for strong contact balance both in the pocket and as a power runner.”
Now, official visits are inching closer this summer where Bentley will be in Baton Rouge for a multi-day stay from June 20-22. He'll be accompanied by several priority targets for LSU during the pivotal stretch.
