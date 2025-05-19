LSU Football, Oklahoma Sooners to Receive Massive Visits From Top-Five Quarterback
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have their sights set on Celina (Tex.) four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley with the program intensifying its push this offseason.
Bentley, the No. 5 rated signal-caller in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has blossomed into one of the most sought-after prospects in the Lone Star State.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder torched defenses after logging 3,330 yards passing and 47 touchdowns while completing 70 percent of his throws in 2024.
He added another 933 yards rushing and 16 more scores on his way to leading his prep squad to a state championship.
After becoming a national prospect heading into a critical summer stretch, Bentley earned multiple offers with the LSU Tigers piquing his interest.
The development of quarterbacks in Baton Rouge is what has Bentley's attention, and afrter a spring visit to campus, he's intrigued about a future with the Bayou Bengals.
“The Heismans they’ve had and the development Coach (Joe) Sloan has with each quarterback and being one of the top programs in the SEC. Coach (Brian) Kelly and my relationship with them has been amazing over the course of this process,” he told On3 Sports.
“How much the fans care about the program no matter what the sport is. They’re always there to support you and give you the best that you need.”
But the Oklahoma Sooners are also heavily in the mix with Brent Venables and Co. turning up the heat for Bentleu.
“Coach (Ben) Arbuckle’s offense just getting to watch it and obviously develop Cam Ward for a year and the Heismans they have. Them being in the SEC too means a lot and Coach [Brent] Venables you have to go against his defense every talk," Bentley said.
"Getting to talk to (John) Mateer and hearing how that made him better."
Now, Bentley has eliminated the Georgia Bulldogs from contention and is down to both LSU and Oklahoma.
The Lone Star State signal-caller has also altered his official visit plans and has moved up the dates that have been locked in.
Bentley will take an official visit to LSU beginning on May 30 for a multi-day stay in the Bayou State. He will then round out his process with an official to Oklahoma on June 6, according to On3 Sports.
The Sooners will get the final crack at Bentley with the Bayou Bengals swinging for the fences down the stretch.
“For the first time around the whole coaching staff, they made it clear that I am a priority for them. It excites me that they make that clear. I’ve gotten to know Coach Sloan well over the past couple months, we talk nearly every night and he is a really genuine good guy,” Bentley told On3’s Steve Wiltfong.
“He and LSU have had amazing success developing quarterbacks and that’s one of my priorities. They have something special there.”
Now, it's full focus on an official visit beginning later this month for one of LSU's top targets in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.