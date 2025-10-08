LSU Football, Oregon Ducks and Florida Gators Top-3 Programs for Lane Kiffin's Son
Oxford (Miss.) quarterback Knox Kiffin continues working through the early phases of his recruitment process, but the sophomore signal-caller has an idea of which schools pique his interest.
Kiffin, the son of Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, has emerged as a prospect garnering Power Four interest while working through his second year on the prep scene with multiple offers on his sheet.
The 6-foot, 170-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the SMU Mustangs, Georgia State Panthers, and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, among others, he continues his rise in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle.
SMU became the first school to extend an offer to Kiffin last May with additional scholarships rolling in for the Magnolia State signal-caller shortly after.
But the LSU Tigers are also keeping tabs on the youngster.
Kiffin will be in Baton Rouge on Saturday night for the LSU Tigers' Week 7 matchup against Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks.
LSU is a school that piques Kiffin's interest where he revealed the program to be one on his radar as his process ramps up.
"If you're wondering about my top 3: put Oregon in there. Dan Lanning, great coach. Best jerseys in the nation," Kiffin said on Under The Lights podcast.
"Gotta go with Florida. Great stadium, jerseys, you know the Swamp. Can't beat it. I feel like Oregon and Florida, every kid just wants to go to Oregon. You can't beat it. They've got everything," Kiffin added.
The final school on Kiffin's radar is none other than Ole Miss' Southeastern Conference rival: LSU.
"Then definitely I feel like LSU is up there now. I don't know, the culture there is different," Kiffin added.
It's early in his process with a handful of offers on the sheet, but as Kiffin continues his development, there is legit interest from Power Four schools.
The youngster spent his freshman campaign in Palos Verdes (Calif.) in 2024 prior to making the move to join his father in Mississippi and enrolling in Oxford High.
Kiffin has taken the field in one game this season where he completed 4-of-7 passing attempts for 109 yards, while rushing three times for a touchdown.
Now, he's set to make his way to Baton Rouge on Saturday on an unofficial visit with the LSU Tigers as the program gets him in Death Valley.
