Kirk Herbstreit Reveals Prediction on LSU Football's Top Head Coach Target's Future
The LSU Tigers continue their pursuit of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin with the administration in Baton Rouge intensifying its push for the most popular decision-maker in this year's cycle.
In what has emerged as a three-team battle between LSU, Ole Miss, and Florida this month, there remains significant buzz surrounding the Bayou State as a potential landing spot.
From lucrative contract offers to impressive pools of "roster cash" being thrown Kiffin's way, all eyes are on the coveted shot-caller as a decision looms.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin last Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit recently weighed in on the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" and his thoughts surrounding the situation at-hand where his future with the Rebels is in limbo - providing a prediction on what's next.
“He loves this team, and he wants to win this championship right now. But, with the system and the timing of everything, the way it currently is, he’s got to make a decision,” Herbstreit said. “Ole Miss told him, ‘Saturday, that’s it. We need to know what’s up the day after the Egg Bowl.’
“[If he’s leaving], does the school let him stay and coach into their magical season the way Scott Frost did at UCF when they won all their games?
"They allowed him to stay before he left to go to Nebraska. Or, do you think, ‘Get out of here. If you don’t want to be here, we don’t want you here. Get out of here.’ … Just such a messy thing for Lane or any coach to be put in. The timing of this is awful.”
Now, Herbstreit has logged an expert prediction on Kiffin with the ESPN analyst revealing a pick in favor of the LSU Tigers.
In what has emerged as the storyline of the 2025 college football season, all eyes remain on Kiffin with a decision just days away.
