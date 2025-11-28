LSU Football 'Trending' For Lane Kiffin Amid Florida Gators, Ole Miss Pursuit
The LSU Tigers have emerged as serious threats to lure Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin out of Oxford as the race intensifies heading into the weekend.
In what has emerged as a three-team battle between LSU, Ole Miss, and Florida, the Tigers administration is going "all-in" on Kiffin with the sweepstakes ramping up.
No. 7 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) will take the field at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville for an Egg Bowl clash against Mississippi State on Friday with all attention solely focused on Kiffin as a decision looms.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin last Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future this Saturday.
In a saga that has all of America focused on where Kiffin will coach in 2026, the LSU Tigers appear to be a major talking point as the buzz intensifies.
Which way is the national media leaning as "Decision Day" nears for Kiffin? Are the Tigers trending?
CBS Sports' Thoughts:
"Numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach. To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal," CBS Sports wrote last week.
"Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision.
"For example, there were multiple days this week that sources felt like it was trending toward Kiffin taking the job at LSU only for it to then come across the next day like he was giving real thought to staying at Ole Miss."
Yahoo Sports Chimes In:
"Florida officials have started to pursue other candidates, and Ole Miss administrators have begun to reach out to potential replacement coaches — two signals of Kiffin’s possible intent," Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger wrote.
"In Baton Rouge, things are mostly quiet as the program readies a multimillion-dollar offer for the coach."
Paul Finebaum's Perspective:
“Well, it’s what he didn’t say. He didn’t say, ‘I definitely will be here and coach my team in the College Football Playoff‘. That is not difficult,” said Finebaum. “You can ask almost any coach who is in the College Football Playoff Poll right now and they will give you that answer.
"Kiffin nuanced it, which means one thing. He is likely to leave. Otherwise, he simply has to say, ‘I just agreed to a new deal with Ole Miss. I’ll be here the rest of my life. I’ll be making zillions of dollars‘. End of story.”
