LSU Country

LSU Football 'Trending' For Lane Kiffin Amid Florida Gators, Ole Miss Pursuit

The Tigers administration remains in pursuit of the coveted shot-caller, three-team battle intensifying.

Zack Nagy

Sep 20, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on during the fourth quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on during the fourth quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The LSU Tigers have emerged as serious threats to lure Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin out of Oxford as the race intensifies heading into the weekend.

In what has emerged as a three-team battle between LSU, Ole Miss, and Florida, the Tigers administration is going "all-in" on Kiffin with the sweepstakes ramping up.

No. 7 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) will take the field at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville for an Egg Bowl clash against Mississippi State on Friday with all attention solely focused on Kiffin as a decision looms.

Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin last Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future this Saturday.

In a saga that has all of America focused on where Kiffin will coach in 2026, the LSU Tigers appear to be a major talking point as the buzz intensifies.

LSU Tigers Football.
Nov 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) and head coach Lane Kiffin react after defeating the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Which way is the national media leaning as "Decision Day" nears for Kiffin? Are the Tigers trending?

CBS Sports' Thoughts:

"Numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach. To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal," CBS Sports wrote last week.

"Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision.

"For example, there were multiple days this week that sources felt like it was trending toward Kiffin taking the job at LSU only for it to then come across the next day like he was giving real thought to staying at Ole Miss."

Yahoo Sports Chimes In:

"Florida officials have started to pursue other candidates, and Ole Miss administrators have begun to reach out to potential replacement coaches — two signals of Kiffin’s possible intent," Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger wrote.

"In Baton Rouge, things are mostly quiet as the program readies a multimillion-dollar offer for the coach."

LSU Tigers Football.
Nov 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin stands with his players before a game against the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Paul Finebaum's Perspective:

“Well, it’s what he didn’t say. He didn’t say, ‘I definitely will be here and coach my team in the College Football Playoff‘. That is not difficult,” said Finebaum. “You can ask almost any coach who is in the College Football Playoff Poll right now and they will give you that answer.

"Kiffin nuanced it, which means one thing. He is likely to leave. Otherwise, he simply has to say, ‘I just agreed to a new deal with Ole Miss. I’ll be here the rest of my life. I’ll be making zillions of dollars‘. End of story.”

More LSU News:

Lane Kiffin's Betting Odds for LSU Football, Florida Gators Receives Major Update

ESPN FPI Reveals Prediction for LSU Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners in Week 14 Matchup

No. 1 Wide Receiver in Louisiana, LSU Football Commit Remains Locked in With Tigers

Join the Community:Empty heading

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

Home/Football